SINGAPORE: In the high-stakes world of real estate, the upcoming October Build-To-Order (BTO) sales are set to become a battleground for buyers’ preferences, with a significant portion of the flats falling into the Plus or Prime categories.

According to a report published by the Singapore Business Review, these flats, though not located in prime areas, come with a twist – stricter conditions and longer minimum occupation periods (MOP). The real estate experts at PropNex are calling this launch a “litmus test” for how the market will respond to such offerings.

Plus or Prime?

The October sales will see an unprecedented 42% of flats being either Plus or Prime, signalling a shift to these types of properties. But what exactly sets Plus and Prime flats apart? According to Huttons, the key differences lie in the clawback subsidy and resale restrictions.

For Prime flats, the clawback subsidy could increase to 10%-12%, up from the current 9%, while Plus flats might start at 6%, mirroring the first Public Leasehold Housing (PLH) flats. This subsidy structure has raised eyebrows, particularly for singles, who face income ceiling restrictions when purchasing resale Plus and Prime flats. Singles earning more than $7,000 per month are limited to standard or Plus resale flats, missing out on Prime options.

Despite these restrictions, Huttons believes that buyers are unlikely to be deterred. Past trends suggest that many are willing to prioritize homeownership, even with these conditions. Moreover, the clawback subsidy for PLH flats has already increased from 6% to 9% since their introduction in November 2021, hinting at potential future increases if more subsidies are introduced.

Will the market embrace these conditions?

PropNex reports that 38% of the October flats, totalling 3,273 units, will be Plus flats. These include projects like Bayshore Palms, Bayshore Vista, Central Trio @ AMK, Kallang View, Kembangan Wave, Merpati Alcove, and Towner Breeze. Prices for four-room flats at Bayshore Palms and Bayshore Vista are estimated to start from $530,000, surpassing those at Bedok South Bloom. Similarly, Central Trio @ AMK could see prices from $550,000, comparable to Central Weave @ AMK, despite the latter’s closer proximity to the train station and classification as a standard BTO.

Kallang View and Towner Breeze are expected to offer four-room flats at $540,000, undercutting the prices at Crawford Heights.

As the October BTO sales approach, the real estate community and potential buyers alike are watching closely to see how this mix of Plus and Prime flats will be received. Will the market embrace these new conditions, or will they prove too restrictive for the modern homebuyer? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear — this launch is set to be a defining moment in the real estate landscape.