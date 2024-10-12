Property

Singapore real estate market on edge: Will buyers embrace new Plus flats with stricter conditions?

ByGemma Iso

October 12, 2024
HDB Flats For Single Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: In the high-stakes world of real estate, the upcoming October Build-To-Order (BTO) sales are set to become a battleground for buyers’ preferences, with a significant portion of the flats falling into the Plus or Prime categories.

According to a report published by the Singapore Business Review, these flats, though not located in prime areas, come with a twist – stricter conditions and longer minimum occupation periods (MOP). The real estate experts at PropNex are calling this launch a “litmus test” for how the market will respond to such offerings.

Plus or Prime?

The October sales will see an unprecedented 42% of flats being either Plus or Prime, signalling a shift to these types of properties. But what exactly sets Plus and Prime flats apart? According to Huttons, the key differences lie in the clawback subsidy and resale restrictions.

For Prime flats, the clawback subsidy could increase to 10%-12%, up from the current 9%, while Plus flats might start at 6%, mirroring the first Public Leasehold Housing (PLH) flats. This subsidy structure has raised eyebrows, particularly for singles, who face income ceiling restrictions when purchasing resale Plus and Prime flats. Singles earning more than $7,000 per month are limited to standard or Plus resale flats, missing out on Prime options.

See also  James Dyson set to buy coveted Singaporean GCB near Unesco World Heritage Site

Despite these restrictions, Huttons believes that buyers are unlikely to be deterred. Past trends suggest that many are willing to prioritize homeownership, even with these conditions. Moreover, the clawback subsidy for PLH flats has already increased from 6% to 9% since their introduction in November 2021, hinting at potential future increases if more subsidies are introduced.

Will the market embrace these conditions?

PropNex reports that 38% of the October flats, totalling 3,273 units, will be Plus flats. These include projects like Bayshore Palms, Bayshore Vista, Central Trio @ AMK, Kallang View, Kembangan Wave, Merpati Alcove, and Towner Breeze. Prices for four-room flats at Bayshore Palms and Bayshore Vista are estimated to start from $530,000, surpassing those at Bedok South Bloom. Similarly, Central Trio @ AMK could see prices from $550,000, comparable to Central Weave @ AMK, despite the latter’s closer proximity to the train station and classification as a standard BTO.

Kallang View and Towner Breeze are expected to offer four-room flats at $540,000, undercutting the prices at Crawford Heights.

See also  Analyst predicts over 500 flats will be resold for more than S$1M in 2024

As the October BTO sales approach, the real estate community and potential buyers alike are watching closely to see how this mix of Plus and Prime flats will be received. Will the market embrace these new conditions, or will they prove too restrictive for the modern homebuyer? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear — this launch is set to be a defining moment in the real estate landscape.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Property

Singapore GCB on Nassim Road listed for record S$308 million after two failed sale attempts

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

September rate cut boosts Singapore property investment by 24.8% QoQ to S$8.3B

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Property

“Our home is not for sale!” — Bidadari residents use ‘Don’t Disturb’ signs to shoo away property agents who won’t stop knocking on their doors

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Daring dad turns high-speed train into a sky-high nursery for viral baby trio

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.