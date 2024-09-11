Property

Singapore property market listed as one of the world’s most transparent

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s real estate market has been ranked as one of the most transparent in the world, securing 13th place out of 89 markets in the 2024 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) published by JLL.

Singapore achieved a composite score of 1.92, positioning it ahead of Hong Kong (15th place with 1.97) but trailing other Asia Pacific nations such as Australia (4th, 1.37), New Zealand (7th, 1.59), and Japan (11th, 1.83).

The UK topped the index with a score of 1.24, followed closely by France (1.26) and the United States (1.34), solidifying its position as the most transparent real estate market globally.

Real estate transparency reflects the level of accountability, governance quality, and openness of a market, particularly its private real estate sector.

The index assesses transparency through six categories: investment performance, market fundamentals, listed vehicles, regulatory and legal frameworks, transaction processes, and sustainability.

Singapore stood out for its efficient transaction processes, scoring 1.47 in this category, marking it as the highest among its metrics.

However, its lowest score came in sustainability, where it received a 2.64, a common challenge faced by many other highly transparent markets on the list.

In other areas, Singapore demonstrated strong performance, with scores of 1.66 in regulatory and legal frameworks, 1.71 in listed vehicles, and 1.87 in market fundamentals.

By comparison, the UK earned perfect scores in listed vehicles (1.00) and transaction processes (1.00), with near-perfect results in investment performance (1.02) and regulatory and legal frameworks (1.03).

However, even the world’s top-ranked market saw its lowest performance in sustainability, scoring 2.09.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

