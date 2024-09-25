SINGAPORE: Singapore has been identified as an emerging global talent network in five key industries, according to a report by recruitment firm Hays.

The report analyzed 30 markets, positioning Singapore among the top talent hubs in several sectors, including technology, life sciences, engineering, banking and financial services.

The country ranked fourth in technology and life sciences, showcasing its growing prominence in these rapidly evolving fields. Singapore also secured fifth place in engineering, banking and financial services, reinforcing its role as a competitive talent market in these sectors.

In life sciences, Singapore stands out as one of only two markets with the highest number of talent profiles, alongside Hong Kong, positioning it as a key innovation and research hub.

However, the report also revealed challenges in the manufacturing industry. Singapore ranked third in the talent deficit within this sector, indicating a shortage of skilled professionals.

Despite this, the country still ranked fourth as an emerging talent pool in manufacturing, reflecting its potential for growth in the future. The report also provided insights into Singapore’s workforce composition.

Approximately 33% of the workforce falls into the ‘early careers’ category, with less than four years of experience. Another 29% of professionals have between four and seven years of experience, while 38% are classified as senior professionals with over eight years in their respective fields.

