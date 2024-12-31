SINGAPORE: AQSolotl, a startup based in Singapore, is seeking funding to advance its innovative quantum controller technology by integrating it with artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

The company, spun out from leading universities in Singapore, is leveraging technology developed at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

At the core of AQSolotl’s offerings is CHRONOS-Q, a real-time quantum controller designed to act as a translator between conventional computing systems and quantum computers.

Developed by researchers affiliated with Singapore’s Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT), the CHRONOS-Q system enables users to control quantum computers easily and efficiently from everyday laptops or desktop computers.

It has the unique capability to determine qubit states in under 14 nanoseconds, providing real-time feedback as quantum computing systems continue to scale in performance.

The proprietary controller technology, refined over three years, is currently being piloted at the CQT and is part of the hardware infrastructure supporting the National Quantum Computing Hub and NTU’s Nanyang Quantum Hub.

The technology transfer process has seen AQSolotl secure the intellectual property rights for the technology, with NTU and NUS receiving equity shares in the company. Both universities retain academic, research, and non-commercial rights to the technology.

AQSolotl’s founders include NTU Professor Rainer Dumke, a Principal Investigator at CQT, and Patrick Bore, a former Research Associate at CQT and now the CEO of AQSolotl.

Bore emphasized the importance of quantum computing in revolutionizing industries, particularly with the integration of AI, which is already reshaping conventional systems.

“Conventional computer systems form the backbone of modern society, powering everything from banking to data centres. With AI driving transformation in how we process and utilize data, quantum computing promises even greater advancements,” Prof Dumke explained.

“We are entering a new era where quantum systems could tackle complex problems in mathematics, cryptography, and quantum physics, opening new frontiers for tackling global challenges like climate change and emerging disease,” he added.

Mr Bore further highlighted the company’s mission to make quantum computing more accessible and cost-effective.

“Our CHRONOS-Q system demonstrates that quantum controllers can be both high-performing and affordable, creating opportunities for scalable applications across industries.

By lowering the barriers to entry, we aim to bring quantum computing to a broader range of nations and businesses worldwide, helping accelerate AI and quantum advancements.”

With the quantum computing market poised for significant growth, AQSolotl’s ability to integrate its real-time quantum controller technology with AI holds the potential to revolutionize multiple industries, from finance to healthcare.

The company’s efforts are part of a broader push to make quantum computing more mainstream and accessible, ensuring that its transformative benefits are not confined to wealthy nations but are spread more equitably around the globe.