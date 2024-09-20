Technology

Singapore professionals lag in tech adoption, with 4 in 10 still relying on old-school tech

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent report by Avaloq’s Wealth Insight 2024 highlights that nearly four in ten professionals in Singapore still rely on outdated technology, significantly surpassing the global average of 25%. The findings suggest that industry professionals in Singapore face considerable challenges in adopting modern tech solutions compared to their counterparts in other regions.

According to the report, 43% of Singaporean professionals utilize ten or more specialized technology systems for their daily tasks. This reliance on multiple systems underscores a potential inefficiency in workflow and highlights the need for more streamlined technological solutions in the local industry.

In terms of investment practices, the report indicates that a majority of local investors favor a hybrid approach to investment advice. Specifically, 57% support the integration of AI tools alongside human advisers for various functions, including analyzing portfolio performance data (80%), offering investment recommendations (78%), and addressing client queries about their portfolios (73%).

The data reflects a growing recognition among wealth management professionals in Singapore of the crucial role that modern technologies, particularly AI, will play in their future operations. Over 80% of respondents expressed that they view AI as essential for their work moving forward.

However, concerns about trust in AI technologies remain prevalent. Approximately 26% of respondents expressed skepticism, believing that local investors may never fully trust AI for investment responsibilities, while 24% echoed similar doubts regarding financial planning.

Despite these concerns, 21% of Singaporean investors indicated a willingness to embrace fully AI-driven investment advice, notably higher than the global average of 14%. Furthermore, only 22% reported discomfort with AI in general, compared to a 33% global average.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Technology

Singapore ranks second globally in AI readiness, KPMG report reveals

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

Tech Week Singapore 2024: AI spotlight with the world’s top tech leaders

September 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Food delivery robots may soon make their presence felt in Singapore; JTC successfully tested delivery bots in trial run

September 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Technology

Singapore ranks second globally in AI readiness, KPMG report reveals

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

Singapore professionals lag in tech adoption, with 4 in 10 still relying on old-school tech

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.1%

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Does Singapore’s economic future rest on the secretive moves of elite family offices?

September 20, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.