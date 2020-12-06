Home News Featured News Singapore pledges $5 million to help poorer nations access Covid-19 vaccines

Singapore pledges US$5 million to help poorer nations access Covid-19 vaccines

Foreign Ministry says global solidarity is required for an effective response to the

Photo: FB screencapture

Jewel Stolarchuk

Singapore — The republic has pledged to contribute $5 million (S$6.7 million) to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Advance Market Commitment (AMC) mechanism on Friday (Dec 4) to help support low- and middle-income nations get access to vaccines.

The COVAX Facility is a global risk-sharing mechanism which seeks to procure, equitably allocate and deliver 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

Singapore is one of 97 self-financing participants in the facility. Singapore and Switzerland co-chair the Friends of the COVAX Facility to support the work of this facility.

A total of 92 countries, including several in Asean, as well as small states globally, are set to benefit from the COVAX AMC mechanism.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Covid-19 has had a significant impact on public health, society and the economy both at home and abroad. The virus does not respect borders, and no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Pointing out that the successful development of safe and efficacious vaccines is a critical step towards overcoming the pandemic, the ministry added that global solidarity is required for an effective response to the pandemic.

Singapore’s contribution to the COVAX AMC mechanism is part of its consistent support for vaccine multilateralism, and the fair and equitable access and allocation of vaccines.

will also continue to work closely with its international partners, particularly the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine multilateralism and forge a global response to this pandemic.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced Singapore’s contribution at the UN General Assembly Special Session on Covid-19 on Friday. He said on social media later:  “No country is safe until everyone is safe … If we work together, we can overcome this pandemic.” /TISG

