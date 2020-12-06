International COVID 19 PM Lee: Please don't get offended, are just doing...

PM Lee: Please don’t get offended, Safe Distancing Ambassadors are just doing their job

He highlights US newspaper's article on the work of SDAs in the battle against

FB screengrab: Pyn Lim

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — On Friday (Dec 4), Minister posted a link to an article from the Los Angeles Times about the country’s (SDAs).

Writing that chancing upon the article had been a pleasant surprise, he highlighted the important work being done by SDAs.

“Many SDAs have experienced unpleasant encounters with members of the public while doing their work,” he said. Mr Lee added, however, that he was grateful that most Singaporeans are cooperative and comply with anti- measures .

After all, the job of SDAs is to keep everyone safe by making sure safety measures are followed. But there have been times when people have not followed the rules.

Mr Lee then reminded everyone: “If an SDA reminds you to wear your mask or space apart in public, please don’t get offended! They are just doing their job.”

- Advertisement -

And while the Covid-19 situation is under control in Singapore, infections are still very much present around the globe. Singaporeans must keep vigilant as the country prepares “to reopen its borders to return as an international hub for finance, trade, and tourism”.

The article in the LA Times, said Mr Lee, “is an outsider’s perspective on what SDAs do”.

The author, David Pierson, wrote about Safe Distancing Ambassadors Rugayah Noordin and Fiona Tay going around a mall. They were “shooting out stern glances and inducing low-grade panic among shoppers, diners, and store employees”.

Sometimes, they did not have to say a word. All they had to do was approach people in their red shirts and they would comply with safety measures.

“Such is the intimidating power of those nicknamed Singapore’s Red Ants or Red Army — thousands of vermillion shirt-wearing public servants in sensible shoes tasked with roaming the city-state’s air-conditioned shopping centres, sweltering parks and crowded open-air food courts to remind people to cover up, space apart and limit groups to five people or fewer,” said Mr Pierson.

He noted that while the United States is battling ever-rising infections, life in Singapore is going back to normal. This, however, did not happen overnight.

“Singaporeans have had to accept wearing masks, forgoing large gatherings, including for religious worship, submitting to contract-tracer scanning at public buildings and businesses, and enduring a 2½-month lockdown in the spring that triggered the greatest quarterly job losses in the country’s recorded history,” he added.

The article quotes PM Lee, however, as telling Bloomberg in November that the fight is far from over.

“What I think the Asian countries have succeeded in doing is to get their populations to comply with the measures.” This has been more successful than in Europe or America, where safety measures are at times resisted, he added.

Therefore, it is clear SDAs are more important than ever as they help remind people not to get complacent in the battle against Covid-19. /TISG

Read also: Woman at Sun Plaza taunts safe distancing ambassadors, asking “Are you all dumb, or sophisticatedly stupid?”

Woman at Sun Plaza taunts safe distancing ambassadors, asking “Are you all dumb, or sophisticatedly stupid?”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Bertha Henson: PM Lee’s siblings should be called to witness stand

Singapore—On the ongoing defamation suit Minister filed against Terry Xu, Editor in Chief of The Online Chronicles (TOC), former Straits Times journalist Bertha Henson said that since the siblings of PM Lee “are the source of all...
View Post
Featured News

Kwa Kim Li grilled by Lim Tean on 38 Oxley Road and Lee Kuan Yew’s will

Kwa Lim Li, the late Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer, appeared in on Thursday (Dec 3) to answer questions on Mr Lee’s wills and house, 38 Oxley Road. Mdm Kwa had to testify in court during a libel suit involving Terry Xu...
View Post
Featured News

Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer Kwa Kim Li to take the stand in PM Lee’s defamation suit against TOC’s Terry Xu

The lawyer prepared six wills for the late Lee Kuan Yew is set to appear at the High Court on Thursday (Dec 3) to testify in a defamation suit against The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu. In a closed-door hearing...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet