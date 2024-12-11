;
Travel

Singapore passport-less immigration clearance starts Dec 16 at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints and MBCCS

ByMary Alavanza

December 11, 2024
Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

SINGAPORE: Starting Monday, Dec 16, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will have passport-less clearance at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, as well as at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), according to Malay Mail.

ICA said this will let travellers at land checkpoints use QR codes for immigration clearance, while Singapore residents at MBCCS will use facial and iris biometrics to clear immigration instead of a passport.

After successful trials, the QR code system will be gradually rolled out at all automated and special assistance lanes at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, starting with Tuas. ICA plans to complete the rollout by mid-January 2025.

This system will assist families, travellers with disabilities, and first-time foreign visitors. After an initial passport check, travellers can use QR codes for immigration clearance on future trips.

Starting Monday, Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders at MBCCS can use biometrics for immigration clearance. Foreign travellers will also be able to use this system when leaving Singapore.

See also  ICA: 1MDB whistleblower Clare Rewcastle Brown merely interviewed, not detained

While passport-less clearance will be available, travellers are still advised to carry their passports, as they may be needed for entry into other countries or ICA verification. /TISG

Read also: Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport can now breeze through immigration in just 10 seconds!

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Travel

Singapore tops another most powerful passport list!

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia Travel

Woman warns against JB hotel after claiming male staff entered room unannounced

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

JB residents complain that crowds flocking to “Johor’s Koh Samui” lookalike beach are “becoming a nuisance” due to poor parking

November 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Personal Finance

Money matters driving a wedge in relationships: 70% Singaporeans struggling with financial stress in partnerships

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News In the House

$5.50 chicken rice meal is expensive, a diner complains, but others tell him the price is actually reasonable, even cheap

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Singapore’s private home prices expected to increase by 0-3% next year

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

New pay bump announced for part-time security officers

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.