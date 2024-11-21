SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking step toward a greener future, Singapore has unveiled the world’s first Master of Science in Sustainable Healthcare program.

This initiative addresses the growing need for a low-carbon, environmentally sustainable healthcare sector.

The announcement was made by the Centre for Sustainable Medicine at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS), during the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The innovative degree program will draw on expertise from distinguished faculty at the Centre for Sustainable Medicine and key global partners.

Experts from the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders, and the medical journal *The Lancet* will contribute to the curriculum, ensuring students receive cutting-edge knowledge and insights.

As part of the program, students will participate in Singapore’s first international knowledge exchange initiative, providing opportunities to study the best clinical practices in the UK, the US, and Singapore.

Graduates will also collaborate with or receive mentorship from leading experts in sustainable medicine, equipping them to drive decarbonization efforts within their current or future workplaces.

Additionally, the Centre for Sustainable Medicine introduced a one-year Sustainable Healthcare Leader Training Program designed for senior healthcare professionals and policymakers.

This part-time graduate diploma offers flexible online and in-person learning options, enabling participants to spearhead sustainable reforms in the healthcare industry.

Registration for both programs is now open, with classes set to commence in August next year.