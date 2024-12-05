SINGAPORE: Singapore has been invited to participate as a guest country in the upcoming G20 meeting in South Africa next year. This invitation was extended by South Africa, the current chair of the G20, and reflects the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

In a statement released yesterday (Dec 3), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed gratitude for the invitation, highlighting the robust ties between Singapore and South Africa. MFA said: “Singapore would like to express its appreciation to South Africa for the invitation.

Singapore and South Africa enjoy a longstanding and broad-based partnership underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. Our two countries cooperate well in various areas, including trade and investment, air connectivity, information and communications technology, and skills development.”

The statement also emphasized Singapore’s commitment to contributing to G20 discussions, not only as a guest nation but also in its role as Convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G). The 3G is a coalition of 30 small and medium-sized countries that aims to promote a more inclusive global decision-making process.

Singapore’s participation will align with South Africa’s G20 theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” The MFA stressed Singapore’s intent to collaborate on advancing key global initiatives, such as achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, fostering inclusive economic growth, addressing food security challenges, and leveraging artificial intelligence and innovation for sustainable development.

Although not a formal member of the G20, Singapore has frequently been invited to its meetings due to its proactive engagement in international governance and its role in bridging the perspectives of smaller states with major global economies.