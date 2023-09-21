Singapore Govt looking into iPhone 12 radiation concerns 

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has initiated contact with Apple Singapore following concerns about the electromagnetic radiation levels emitted by the iPhone 12. The action follows the suspension of iPhone 12 sales in France due to alleged radiation level breaches, prompting several countries to launch regulatory inquiries into the popular mobile phone.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have jointly addressed the issue and acknowledged the tests conducted by French authorities regarding the electromagnetic radiation of Apple iPhone 12 devices.

Local authorities revealed that Apple had submitted an electromagnetic radiation report to the IMDA during the iPhone 12’s registration process here, indicating compliance with international standards, including EU electromagnetic radiation standards. This report led to the approval of iPhone 12 sales in Singapore.

In response to the unfolding situation, IMDA disclosed that they are currently in contact with Apple Singapore. They also cited Apple’s assurance that the iPhone 12 has received certification from multiple international agencies, affirming its compliance with global Specific Absorption Rates (SAR) regulations and standards.

“NEA and IMDA would like to assure the public that there are strict safety requirements in place before any equipment emitting electromagnetic radiation is approved for use in Singapore. We will closely monitor the developments in this case,” said the authorities.

Earlier, the French authorities reported findings from certified laboratory tests, indicating that when the iPhone 12 is held in hand or placed in a pocket, the electromagnetic radiation energy absorbed by each kilogram of human tissue exceeds the European standard of 4 watts, reaching 5.74 watts.

Apple, in response, contested the review results and pledged to continue engaging with authorities to demonstrate the iPhone 12’s compliance with radiation restrictions.

Additionally, Apple has announced its intention to release a software update specifically for iPhone 12 users in France. This update aims to address the ongoing dispute, which led to the suspension of iPhone 12 sales in the country, by potentially mitigating concerns related to radiation emissions.

