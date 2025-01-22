SINGAPORE: Singapore government-linked construction engineering consultancy Surbana Jurong Group (SJ) has entered into strategic partnerships with two key agencies in Odisha to advance energy and urban development initiatives in the state.

The company signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), marking a significant step toward bolstering industrial and urban growth in Odisha. The agreements were formalized with the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

Under the first MOU, SJ will collaborate with IDCO to position the Odisha Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). This project is expected to enhance the state’s industrial ecosystem, particularly in the petrochemicals sector.

The second MOU focuses on a new city development plan in partnership with the Bhubaneswar Development Authority. This initiative aims to create sustainable and modern urban spaces, reinforcing Bhubaneswar’s status as a growing hub for innovation and development.

Surbana Jurong will bring its extensive expertise to these projects, leveraging multidisciplinary consultancy services. The group specializes in master planning, urban design, architectural design, engineering, and project management, making it well-positioned to deliver impactful solutions in Odisha.

SJ has a proven track record of executing complex and large-scale infrastructure projects globally. Its subsidiary, SMEC, engineered the 9-kilometre Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel above an altitude of 10,000 feet. The tunnel has significantly reduced travel time for communities in the Himalayan region, enhancing connectivity and resilience.

The company is also working on the Noida International Airport, a project aimed at improving connectivity between the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh with the global aviation network.