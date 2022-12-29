Singapore Customs arrests two men found with more than 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

The Singapore Customs arrested two male Bangladeshis, aged 23 and 28 and seized 2,500 cartons and 19 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes, which evaded over S$230,000 in total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

During an operation conducted at Gul Circle, Singapore Customs officers investigated two men near a vacant industrial building after seeing one of them climb over the metal gate of the building.

The duo tried to flee the scene but were apprehended by the officers, who later uncovered 1,097 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Three more cartons and 19 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the vicinity and in one of the man’s belongings.

Investigations revealed that both men had allegedly retrieved the duty-unpaid cigarettes from black plastic crates inside the building and packed them into black trash bags for delivery by other unknown persons, said Singapore Customs in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Officers investigated the industrial building and found another 1,400 cartons in a separate storage unit.

“The total duty and GST evaded amounted to about S$213,000 and S$16,990, respectively. Court proceedings are ongoing against both men,” said Singapore Customs.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, imprisoned for up to six years, or both.

Public members with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline at 1800-2330000 or email customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg to report these illegal activities. /TISG

