Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 29

Maid who went to visit her sick mother in India tells her employer that she doesn’t want to come back, asks to find a replacement

A foreign domestic helper who told her employer that she was going on holiday to India to visit her ailing mother suddenly messaged to inform them that she did not want to return. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked what he should do as his wife was pregnant and about to deliver her child in January. Read more here…

Expat finds room in Yishun, asks Singaporeans ‘is Yishun actually bad/dangerous? how bad is it?’

SINGAPORE — Yishun has a very specific reputation in Singapore, and one expat wanted to find out if this is warranted. “Is Yishun actually bad?” asked Reddit user TooLittleTimeMan on Tuesday (Dec 27).

“As per the title, is Yishun actually bad/dangerous? how bad is it? I am new to Singapore and while searching for a room, I found a decent place in Yishun but I keep seeing all the Yishun bad things over social media. Someone shed some lights about Yishun thanks!” he wrote.

Read more here…

Customer shocked at cigarette butt in Mala dish, but hawker server says ‘it’s part of the dried red chilli’

SINGAPORE — Everyone knows that mala dishes are hot and potentially addictive, but no one expects nicotine as part of the recipe to cause that effect. Unfortunately, for one diner, that’s exactly what happened. A customer named PeiYi Neo wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that she got a nasty surprise in her dish. “OMFG! Went to eat my favourite Mala in Chinatown. And know what? When i’m almost done with my food, i realised that there’s a cig butt in it!” When i approach the staff as shown in the pic, she told me that it’s part of the dried red chilli?!” PeiYi Neo continued. She ended her post by writing that she was “disgusted” and that she “Will never come again.” Read more here…

Netizens lambast Porsche driver for ‘hogging’ EV charging area at Changi T3 since Dec 5

SINGAPORE — Netizens did not hold back from unleashing their ire at an article about a Porsche that’s been parked at a space for electric vehicles (EV) to charge at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 carpark.

A contributor named Jet told crowdsourced news site STOMP on Tuesday (Dec 27) that on Friday, Dec 23 he saw a note on the windshield of a white Porsche that read “HOGGING SINCE 5th DEC 2022”. “This car owner left his car here since last Friday, occupying the charging lot without charging. Someone actually wrote a note and put it on the windscreen and when I read the note the vehicle had actually been there since Dec 5.”

Read more here…

Xiaxue confused with news about foetus found at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE — In a recent Instagram story, Xiaxue, a Singaporean blogger and online television personality, shared her confused thoughts about one Christmas Eve news posted on The Straits Times. Having read the news headline, she openly posted her opinion: “That’s very curious wording… foetus? Not a baby? Means what someone dug it out of a woman or it’s just newborn or what,” the blogger explicitly expressed her concerns.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg