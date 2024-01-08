SINGAPORE: Singapore companies have pledged to invest $5 billion in various sectors in Tamil Nadu, India. The announcement was made during the first day of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai, the state capital.

According to a press statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), the investments will encompass infrastructure, technology, sustainability, and data centres.

One notable investment includes $500 million by CapitaLand Investment in business parks, logistics and warehouses, and a data centre. CapitaLand Investment, with a pre-existing presence in over 20 tech and business parks across seven Indian cities, is expanding its footprint further in Chennai.

Lionsbot, a company specializing in automated industrial-scale cleaning robots, has also partnered with top universities in Tamil Nadu. Their collaboration aims to establish training laboratories and design hardware and software courses, contributing to skill development in the region.

Crayon Data, a Singapore-based company providing AI-led solutions in banking, fintech, and travel industries, is set to create 150 direct and 350 supporting jobs within the next three years. The company already operates a global development centre in Chennai, with a current workforce of 150 employees.

Mr Tan Soon Kim, Deputy CEO of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), emphasized the strategic nature of these investments, highlighting that Singapore companies are actively broadening their engagement in Tamil Nadu. He praised the state’s investor-friendly policies and the opportunities they present.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Singapore companies and GuidanceTN, the investment promotion agency of the Tamil Nadu government, outline the implementation of these investments over several years.

The government of Tamil Nadu, with a population of 72 million, is aggressively pursuing foreign investments to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, making it the second-largest contributor to India’s GDP.

The Singapore delegation, led by Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, included officials from MTI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and EnterpriseSG.

Additionally, 60 business representatives from the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the investors’ meet.

Mr Wong, speaking at one of the sessions during the meeting, stressed the potential for collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Singapore in exporting renewable energy solutions, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, from India to Singapore.

Apart from the Singaporean commitments, several other deals were announced at the investors’ summit between the Tamil Nadu government and Indian and foreign firms, including Tata Electronics, Pegatron, and Hyundai Motors.

The collaborative efforts signal a positive trajectory for Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and increased foreign investment in the region.