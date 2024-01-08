Business

Singapore companies to invest $5 billion in Tamil Nadu

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore companies have pledged to invest $5 billion in various sectors in Tamil Nadu, India. The announcement was made during the first day of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai, the state capital.

According to a press statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), the investments will encompass infrastructure, technology, sustainability, and data centres.

One notable investment includes $500 million by CapitaLand Investment in business parks, logistics and warehouses, and a data centre. CapitaLand Investment, with a pre-existing presence in over 20 tech and business parks across seven Indian cities, is expanding its footprint further in Chennai.

Lionsbot, a company specializing in automated industrial-scale cleaning robots, has also partnered with top universities in Tamil Nadu. Their collaboration aims to establish training laboratories and design hardware and software courses, contributing to skill development in the region.

Crayon Data, a Singapore-based company providing AI-led solutions in banking, fintech, and travel industries, is set to create 150 direct and 350 supporting jobs within the next three years. The company already operates a global development centre in Chennai, with a current workforce of 150 employees.

See also  Yishun retailer selling 20 masks for S$138, MP visits shop after receiving complaints

Mr Tan Soon Kim, Deputy CEO of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), emphasized the strategic nature of these investments, highlighting that Singapore companies are actively broadening their engagement in Tamil Nadu. He praised the state’s investor-friendly policies and the opportunities they present.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Singapore companies and GuidanceTN, the investment promotion agency of the Tamil Nadu government, outline the implementation of these investments over several years.

The government of Tamil Nadu, with a population of 72 million, is aggressively pursuing foreign investments to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, making it the second-largest contributor to India’s GDP.

The Singapore delegation, led by Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, included officials from MTI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and EnterpriseSG.

Additionally, 60 business representatives from the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the investors’ meet.

See also  Despite GST hike, core inflation fell to 3.1% in January

Mr Wong, speaking at one of the sessions during the meeting, stressed the potential for collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Singapore in exporting renewable energy solutions, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, from India to Singapore.

Apart from the Singaporean commitments, several other deals were announced at the investors’ summit between the Tamil Nadu government and Indian and foreign firms, including Tata Electronics, Pegatron, and Hyundai Motors.

The collaborative efforts signal a positive trajectory for Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and increased foreign investment in the region.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business Featured News

Upskilling could be win-win solution for employers and employees dissatisfied with current hybrid work model

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Senoko Energy partners with Gentari to import hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore to help reduce carbon emissions

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

“Western Union is best placed to bring Dash to the next level”: Singtel assures users support after conditional agreement with Western Union

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

“Majority of my self-worth seems to be based on work”: Woman says she can’t stop thinking about work even when she lies down at night and asks for tips on how to compartmentalize

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

Man asks, “Is SG citizen + SG PR (Malaysian) the best partner combi nowadays?”

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Singapore scientists develop grain-sized soft robots for targeted drug delivery

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.