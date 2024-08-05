SINGAPORE: One of Singapore’s most prominent and prolific buskers, Bryan Wong, has been assaulted by a stranger in an unprovoked attack while he was performing in Covent Garden, London.

Although the incident occurred on July 23, videos capturing the incident and Mr Wong’s response are going viral online.

Mr Wong, a full-time street performer known for his acrobatic acts using props such as wheels and rings, was in the middle of his performance when the attack occurred.

A TikTok video he posted shows that he had placed his props on the ground, surrounded by spectators. The footage shows Mr Wong and a man in a grey shirt standing face to face when the man suddenly punched Mr Wong in the abdomen with his left hand.

Despite the sudden assault, Mr Wong immediately grabbed the assailant’s hand to prevent him from leaving. However, he quickly let go and advised the man to calm down. Although he initially considered terminating the performance, Mr Wong chose to complete it.

The following day, Mr Wong posted another video on TikTok explaining the events that led to the attack. He revealed that the assailant had interrupted his performance twice—once at the beginning and again in the middle.

Mr Wong attempted to ignore the disruptions, but the assailant persisted, eventually kicking props and hitting Mr Wong.

The viral videos have raised concerns among netizens about the lack of immediate assistance for Mr Wong. In his second video, Mr Wong clarified that the sudden nature of the incident left his friends and the audience in shock, rendering them unable to react promptly.

He explained that his friends only learned of the attack after the assailant had left, and the audience was too frightened to intervene.

When asked why he did not fight back, Mr Wong said he not only represents himself but also all the street performers in Covent Garden to some extent, so if he retaliates, it will not be good for him or for them.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Mr Wong assured his followers that he was unharmed, though he expressed regret over the presence of children during the incident, fearing it might have a negative impact on them.

Mr Wong also vowed not to let the assault deter him from his dream of performing. He said, “I came to Covent Garden to become a better busker and bring better performances back to Singapore,” Mr Wong stated. “I have to focus on improving myself,” he added.

The videos documenting the incident and Mr Wong’s response have garnered significant attention online. The initial video has been viewed over 1 million times, while the follow-up video has been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Many viewers have praised Mr Wong for his composed and dignified handling of the situation. /TISG