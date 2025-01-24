SINGAPORE: Moovaz, a Singapore-based relocation company, is under investigation by local authorities after numerous customers reported significant delays in receiving their belongings. According to the latest report from Channel News Asia, these delays have persisted for months despite customers having paid substantial amounts, often in the thousands of dollars, for relocation services. Complaints suggest delays, issues with communication, missed payments to subcontractors, and items left stranded due to unpaid fees.

CNA interviewed several affected customers, many requesting anonymity out of concern for retaliation. Among them was Julian, who paid nearly S$10,000 (US$7,400) for his family’s relocation to London in October 2024. Though Moovaz shipped his items in November, updates about the delivery stopped shortly after they arrived in Southampton. In January, Julian learned that Moovaz had not paid the import agent handling his shipment, resulting in additional storage fees. “It’s incredibly stressful,” Julian shared. “It’s not just TVs and cabinets; it’s very sentimental items.”

Unpaid vendors and legal challenges pile up

The situation has escalated beyond customer complaints. According to reports, Moovaz has failed to pay several vendors, including one that sued for over S$50,000 in unpaid services. By August 2023, a court ordered the company to pay S$73,000 to settle vendor claims and a wrongful dismissal case. Moreover, several subcontracting companies, including Family Relocation, have come forward, alleging they are owed substantial amounts. Family Relocation, which is owed over S$70,000, recently escalated the matter to the courts.

Moovaz’s CEO, Vishnu Vasudeven, acknowledged the company’s financial strain, citing rising freight costs and disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. He reassured customers that their belongings would be delivered soon, but many remain sceptical after receiving minimal communication.

Consumer protection and calls for caution

Since January 2024, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 22 formal complaints against Moovaz, total losses amounting to about S$80,000. The complaints primarily relate to missed deadlines, damaged or missing items, and items held at ports due to unpaid fees. CASE President Melvin Yong urged consumers to conduct thorough research before engaging relocation companies, emphasizing the importance of clear service agreements and insurance coverage.

CASE suggests that those already affected contact the company directly and seek legal recourse if necessary. According to Yong, consumers should know port fees, payment terms, and service timelines.

Desperate customers left in limbo

As Moovaz’s financial troubles mount, affected customers are left in difficult situations. Noreen Caringal, who hired Moovaz to move to New Zealand, was devastated when her second shipment, which was supposed to arrive within 12 weeks, was delayed without explanation. Caringal said she was stressed about it because Moovaz was a company she trusted. She later learned that the company had closed its warehouse and might require an additional payment to release her items.

Others, like Ms. Hong, who paid over S$9,400 for a move to Seattle, face similar challenges. Moovaz’s failure to settle outstanding invoices with a third-party relocation firm has resulted in additional payment demands, with some customers being forced to pay even higher fees to receive their belongings.

For families like Julian’s, the situation is more than just an inconvenience—it’s a crisis. “This is 20 years of my life in that container,” said Adrian. Another affected customer said, “We’re living out of a suitcase right now.”

As the investigation unfolds, customers and subcontractors await resolution. Many are uncertain when or if they will receive their items or a refund.