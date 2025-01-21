SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, extending its title sponsorship of the night race for another four years. The agreement will see SIA continue as the event’s title sponsor until 2028.

SIA first partnered with the Singapore Grand Prix as its title sponsor in 2014, marking over a decade of collaboration by the end of this renewed deal. The sponsorship extension ensures that the race will remain officially known as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

The 2025 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from Oct 3 to 5 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, a venue renowned for hosting Formula 1’s only night race. This unique feature, coupled with Singapore’s iconic skyline, has made the event a standout in the Formula 1 calendar.

Commenting on the extension, Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer of SIA, emphasized the race’s significance:

“The Singapore Grand Prix is an important event in Singapore’s sporting and tourism calendar. It has become iconic not just for showcasing our beautiful skyline but also for highlighting Singapore’s position as a key global hub.”

Since its inception in 2008, the Singapore Grand Prix has played a vital role in boosting Singapore’s tourism sector, drawing thousands of fans and motorsport enthusiasts from around the world to the country. It has served to reinforce Singapore’s image as a vibrant destination for both leisure and business travellers.