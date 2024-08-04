;
Travel

SIA, Scoot flights to take “slightly longer than usual” as they stopped flying over Iranian airspace amid Middle East tensions

ByMary Alavanza

August 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: Several Asian airlines, including Singapore Airlines (SIA), have recently altered their flight paths to avoid Iranian airspace due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The change, which took effect on Aug 2 at 1:30 am, also affects Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, as reported by Channel News Asia.

SIA’s new routes impact flights to and from several European destinations, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, New York (JFK and Newark), Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, and Zurich.

Scoot flights between Singapore and Athens are also affected.

Despite these changes, SIA has confirmed that no flights have been cancelled. According to the carrier, passengers may experience “slightly longer travel times” for some flights, but SIA is prepared to assist with re-accommodations if necessary due to extended flight durations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and adjust our flight paths as needed,” SIA said.

This follows a previous suspension of flights over Iran by SIA, which resumed on June 27. The airline initially avoided Iranian airspace for over two months as a “precautionary measure” after Iran warned of retaliation for an air strike on April 1.

See also  Filipino vlogger called out for complaint about how SIA handled his problem with damaged luggage

In response to the growing tensions, OpsGroup, an organisation providing flight risk information, has advised airlines to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The group has warned that if the conflict escalates, there could be increased risks from drones, missiles, and GPS spoofing—a method where false signals are used to disrupt a plane’s navigation system.

Other global airlines are also adjusting their routes. Lufthansa, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and ITA Airways have suspended flights to Tel Aviv. On Thursday, Canada issued a notice for its aircraft to avoid Lebanese airspace for a month due to military risks.

For the past month, Britain also warned pilots about potential threats from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity in Lebanon. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Travel

SIA to spend $1.1 billion to refurbish certain aircrafts in coming years

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Travel

Changi: The “world’s best airport” S$13B expansion welcomes 50 million more passengers annually, adding current capacity of 90M to 140M

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Motorist CMO: More registration centres, extended hours, and simplified online process could ease VEP challenges for 95% Singaporeans

October 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

November 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.