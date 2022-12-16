Shouting & screaming at 3 am: World Cup fan at Clementi gets note from neighbours asking her to lower her voice

Every four years, when the World Cup frenzy gets the better of many people, fans can get extremely loud rooting for their favourite team. Fans screaming in the middle of the night is not something all neighbours can easily swallow.

This was the case in one Clementi neighbourhood, which resulted in a note posted in the elevator lobby of the noisy resident. A photo of the note was published on the Instagram account of @publicnoticesg on Thursday (Dec 14).

Addressed “To our lovely neighbour” at the woman’s flat number, it reads:

“I know now is World Cup Season and it is coming to the end soon. But I hope we can seek your corpation (sic) to lower your voice and screaming down when the match starts at 3am in the morning. Argentina won 3 goals against Croatia and you screamed 3 times.

We need to work on the following days

We seek your understanding and thank you very much.

Hope Argentina will win the World Cup.

From your Neighbors.”

MustShareNews spoke to the screaming woman who appears to be a big Messi fan.

She immediately took action and talked to the people who live in the flat beside where she lives, but they told her they did not write the note.

The woman also reached out apologetically to the people who live on the floors above and below her, but they were not the anonymous letter-writer either.

Who actually wrote the note requesting her to tamp down on her excitement a little bit is still a mystery, but the woman told MustShareNews she’ll be quieter at the finals on Sunday night. /TISG

