Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 16

Woman says that after finding out her husband cheated, she wants to take things further with another man at work she has feelings for

A woman who has been married for a decade to her husband wrote that after finding out her spouse cheated, she wanted to explore a relationship with a coworker. In an anonymous post to popular Facebook page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I can’t leave my life but I can’t live this way”. She added that she had two children and that she was cordial towards her husband but did not love him. The woman wrote that she stayed in the relationship because of her children. Read more here…

Ho Ching rebukes netizen’s HDB ownership statement: ‘Don’t spin cock & bull about HDB land should be free… excuse not to pay taxes’

After a netizen, Ms Serene Ho attributed a remark to Madam Ho Ching, former Temasek CEO and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mdm Ho Ching then wrote, “It’s fine if you have a different opinion, but it is not honest to put words into someone else’s mouth, ya?”

On Wednesday (Dec 14), Ms Serene Ho wrote, “Ho Ching said that we do not own our HDB flats and we are merely paying rent upfront for long term leases. So why are we paying property taxes for flats we do not own?”

Read more here…

Woman caught on camera with feet up on bus seat under a sign that says it isn’t allowed

SINGAPORE — It’s not unusual to see people who, unfortunately, put their feet up on public transport vehicles to get more comfortable. What’s probably unusual is seeing someone doing so right beside a sign that says this is a no-no, which is probably why one netizen took a photo of a woman in this exact situation. Facebook user Mr Eric Kwan said that the woman “Thinks the sticker on the bus are instructions” in a post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 14). Read more here…

Customer shocked after being charged $24 Nasi Padang at Bedok Corner, Netizens call the pricing a scam

SINGAPORE — A server at Bedok Corner Food Centre had told a customer that the Nasi Padang she ordered would be pricey. At least the customer can’t say she wasn’t warned. However, she was still shocked that it ended up costing $24 because it included ‘fish egg’.

The customer, who goes by Iluv Ben Ten on Facebook, wrote the following post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 14):“Bought this nasi Padang at bedok corner, It consists of Fish egg, tofu and sambal goreng….. Guess how much can this meal be? It was $24!!!!!! The shop lady told me the fish egg is gonna be expensive… But who would taught is gonna cost me this much…“

Read more here…

Boy caught on camera throwing cat off HDB block 22nd floor: A case of animal cruelty

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore was alerted to a case of a cat being flung off a Housing and Development Board (HDB) building on Thursday (Dec 15). SPCA said in a Facebook post that the perpetrator was a young boy and has since escalated the incident to the authorities. “We are deeply disturbed by the actions captured in the footage,” said SPCA. In the video, a loud bang was heard shortly after the cat was flung over. It may be disturbing for some to watch. Viewer discretion advised:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg