Customer shocked after being charged $24 Nasi Padang at Bedok Corner, Netizens call the pricing a scam

SINGAPORE — A server at Bedok Corner Food Centre had told a customer that the Nasi Padang she ordered would be pricey. At least the customer can’t say she wasn’t warned. However, she was still shocked that it ended up costing $24 because it included ‘fish egg’.

The customer, who goes by Iluv Ben Ten on Facebook, wrote the following post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 14):“Bought this nasi Padang at bedok corner, It consists of Fish egg, tofu and sambal goreng….. Guess how much can this meal be? It was $24!!!!!! The shop lady told me the fish egg is gonna be expensive… But who would taught is gonna cost me this much…“

She then provided a breakdown of her rice meal. The fish egg cost $20, while the tofu and sambal goreng both cost $2, for a total of $24.

The netizen did not, however, mention the name of the stall that charged such a high price for the meal.

Netizens commenting on the price of the Nasi Padang agreed that it was very expensive.





“For fish roe and other dishes to add up to 24 dollars is totaly absurd,” commented one netizen, who called it a scam and added. “If its true to what u say next time u have the right to not buy when the price is too expensive.”

Another opined, “Honestly nasi padang many are scams. Must be very careful.”

A number of people commented that the customer should have at least been informed of the price before the dish was served.

Others pointed out, however, that fish egg is really expensive.

Some said they’d walk away if they were in the customer’s situation.

Others wondered where the fish egg had come from. “Great white shark is it? So ex!”

