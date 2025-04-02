Singaporean man says he’s confused why people keep saying public housing is ‘unaffordable for low-income individuals’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has sparked a debate online after sharing that he doesn’t quite understand why people often complain that public housing is “unaffordable for low-income individuals”.

In a forum post that has since drawn widespread attention, he explained that in his view, public housing is still relatively affordable, especially when compared to private properties.

“One thing I’ve always believed is: shouldn’t we buy what we can afford? If someone’s income level only supports a two- or three-room flat, isn’t that the realistic option? I don’t quite understand when people say public housing is unaffordable, but at the same time aim for four-room flats or bigger, then turn around and blame the government when it’s out of reach,” he explained.

“I’m not saying there aren’t flaws in the system—I’m genuinely open to hearing about them. Maybe it’s about wait times, mortgage burdens, or rigid income criteria,” he added.

He clarified that his comments were not directed at those facing exceptional circumstances, such as those with serious medical conditions or those who are orphans, but rather at everyday working individuals with lower incomes.

He ended his post by inviting others to share their experiences and thoughts on the public housing situation in Singapore.

“The resale market is absolutely insane.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor said, “BTO (build-to-order) is affordable. S$300k to S$400k four-room BTOs for couples still exist, which is viable for low-income families.

“However, the resale market is absolutely insane. You can’t even get anything (with >70 years of lease remaining) at some ulu location for S$500k nowadays, and that’s not including the cost of renovations that you would have to do, which is much more expensive for a resale.”

Another wrote, “It’s true that people should buy what they can afford, but if what they can afford is not what they need, then can you still say that public housing is affordable?

“Also, BTOs are getting harder to get because there’s an undersupply by HDB—there (are) always more applicants than available units for four bedrooms and above. Realistically, if you’re starting a family, a three-bedroom or two-bedroom is too little living space. Quality of life is much poorer.”

Still, not everyone disagreed with the man’s sentiments. One wrote, “You are totally correct, but most people refuse to face the reality. Believing the YouTube videos of fake successful agents living lavish lifestyles, and want the same for themselves. Rich people get rich by staying frugal and not showing off. This is what most people miss out on and stay poor.”

Another added, “My perception is that those who say homes are unaffordable really want many things. They want a home, a wedding, a gym pass, holidays, normal restaurant consumption, and occasional fancy things. They didn’t realise that buying a home means giving up things for it.”

