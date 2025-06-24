Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Photo: Pexels
Durian prices expected to drop by 30% as Malaysia hits peak season

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: Good news awaits all durian lovers! Prices of the king of fruits in Singapore are projected to flip-flop by as much as 30% next month, as Malaysia gets ready for a bumper durian yield.

According to a recent VN Express report, fruit vendors say the lowered price comes as the Malaysian durian season enters its peak in July, later than what is customary, but with promising harvests. “Now it’s the start of the season. So because the harvest is too little, it will be slightly expensive,” Sam Ho, owner of Uncle Sam Durian at Clementi Market & Food Centre, said.

Ho, who sells durians from his farm in Pahang, home to the high-quality Musang King variety, expects a more robust crop year than in 2024, notwithstanding the late season. While the durian period characteristically runs from June to September, typhoons and intermittent heavy rains earlier this year interrupted blossoming and drove the peak back to mid-year.

Eric Yeap, a durian farmer handling more than 50 hectares across seven orchards in Penang, affirmed that the season’s start was delayed. “Usually, the season starts in late April, but we are only starting to get the early batches of durians now,” Yeap said in an interview with Malay Mail in May.

Luckily, with improved weather conditions, flowering has been triggered by the hot and dry spells in Pahang, and Alvin Yap, president of the Pahang Fruit Farmers’ Association, predicts a generous yield come July and August. With three harvest waves anticipated, durian fruits, predominantly Musang King, are set to increase.

Singapore sources say that approximately 85% of its durians are from Malaysia, with cross-border deliveries topping 100,000 kilos each day throughout the peak season. But retailers warn that weather conditions remain a strong factor in their production. “While prices are predicted to fall, unpredictable weather could still affect the outlook,” said Austin Quak from Rolling Durian, another resident vendor.

With the anticipation of high yields, some sellers and restaurants are giving out sizzling offers. FairPrice introduced a kampung durian promotion early this month, selling fruits at just S$1.95 (US$1.52) each at designated outlets on two weekends in June.

At Resorts World Sentosa, The Bay Restaurant is preparing an extravagant durian buffet débuting July 11, where customers can pamper themselves with limitless fine durians for S$268 per individual.

And for those taking short trips across the Causeway, Johor Bahru’s Sunway Big Box Retail Park will hold a durian festival highlighting a buffet with fruits taken from one of Johor’s biggest orchards. The entrance fee is just RM98 (US$23).

With durians about to deluge the market and sales promotions picking up steam, July will become a banquet for Singapore’s durian enthusiasts.

