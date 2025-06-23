Man shocked that chain’s burger sets cost S$25-S$30, but others tell him it may be due to outlet location

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express his shock at seeing what he perceived as extraordinarily high prices for set meals at a popular burger chain.

“MOS Burger at One Fullerton, overcharging Singaporeans and taking advantage of the ‘NDP (National Day Parade) celebration’ to sell a meal at S$25 to S$30?” the netizen wrote in a post published on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group page on Saturday (Jun 21).

In the post author’s opinion, the fast food chain “deserves to be boycotted” because it sells a “normal fish burger” for S$8 when it costs much less than S$6.

The post author posted a photo of MOS Burgers’ combo meals, five of which are priced at S$25, and the other at S$30. The combo meals consist of a burger, fries, and nuggets, a peach popsicle, and a drink, with the Teriyaki Truffle Wagyu Burger carrying a S$30 price tag.

MOS Burger has previously offered NDP specials. There is, however, a significant difference in price this year, given that in 2022, the chain’s National Day Bundle, consisting of a Golden Double Ebi Burger, french fries with salted egg sauce, and durian ice cream, was sold for S$13.80.

Last year, the chain offered the Mos Burger NDP (Chik Kut Teh burger).

The post has since received a number of comments, with many people expressing surprise at the high cost of the combo meals, especially since MOS Burger has built a reputation in Singapore for offering relatively affordable sandwiches.

One commenter chalked up the high prices to inflation, while another pointed out that rental rates should also be taken into consideration, especially since the post author had bought his burgers at One Fullerton, which is in the Marina Bay area that’s close to the centre of the city and is popular with tourists.

“S$25 for a set meal…wow,” one wrote.

“Wonder if it’s only this outlet, last I remember, MOS is known for being on the more budget-friendly fast food brand,” a commenter observed.

Another answered, “I am looking at the menu at the one near my gym. The wagyu beef burger is S$8.10, and the fish sandwich is S$4.90. Likely a Fullerton situation.”

According to the receipt included by the post author, he was charged S$8 for the fish burger and S$12 for the wagyu burger.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to MOS Burger, for further comments or updates. /TISG

