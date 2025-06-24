Tuesday, June 24, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim
WP
2 min.Read

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits in Sengkang last week, where Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim and his team were able to update residents about upcoming repair and restoration works, a conversation with one couple stood out, he wrote in a Monday morning (June 23) Facebook post.

The middle-aged couple, who are PMETs (those in professional, managerial, executive, and technical roles), told Assoc Prof Lim that they had, one after another, both recently been displaced from their jobs. Aside from this, the two “faced a triple whammy when it came to both coping with the shock, as well as securing a new position,” he wrote.

First, due to the S$5,000 monthly income threshold, they do not qualify for unemployment insurance through the Jobseeker Support Scheme.

“So it comes down to dipping into savings—and relying on the income stream of the spouse, which became harder when the other also lost their job,” the Sengkang MP added.

See also  Paris V’s call for Thaipusam to be reinstated as a public holiday gets loudest applause at WP’s East Coast rally

Second, the couple told Assoc Prof Lim that they felt significant competition from foreign talent. Foreign talents willing to accept smaller paychecks, particularly those from countries with lower living costs, they added.

And third, since the couple is already in their 50s, there is the added challenge of “implicit discrimination in even receiving job offers”, with would-be employers finding reasons not to have them proceed to the next stage of their job applications.

Assoc Prof Lim then made the case again for redundancy insurance, for which the WP has long advocated.

“There isn’t any perfect solution for helping our PMETs in a rapidly changing economic landscape. Redundancy insurance—for all income levels—will certainly help in the short run, as will mandating retrenchment benefits for those that have worked a sufficiently long time in their company. In the longer run, a well-designed redundancy-retraining-reemployment pathway, which channels displaced workers toward new jobs, would help reduce the precarity so many PMETs feel after losing their job,” the MP wrote.

See also  Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat lend star power to WP campaign on the ground on Day 2

His post appears to have struck a chord with many netizens, who also expressed concerns about employment.

Yes, there isn’t any job security in Singapore,” one wrote.

Hopefully, the middle-aged couple can bounce back quickly to get NEW employment opportunities. OLDER workers/PMETs are rather vulnerable in the SG Market,” commented another. /TISG

Read also: As applications open for unemployment benefits, WP reminds S’poreans it has been calling for redundancy insurance since 2006

Hot this week

Business

McDonald’s faces sales slump, consumer boycott, and mounting criticism

U.S.A.: McDonald’s has been absorbed in a chain of...
Lifestyle

Durian prices expected to drop by 30% as Malaysia hits peak season

SINGAPORE: Good news awaits all durian lovers! Prices of...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean upset over commuter using phone on bus loudly

SINGAPORE: Exasperated by the loud volume at which a...

Man shocked that chain’s burger sets cost S$25-S$30, but others tell him it may be due to outlet location

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express...

Excitement building up over 6-minute SG-JB RTS Link crossing

SINGAPORE: The official Facebook account for the Singapore-Johor Rapid...

Is it now normal for helpers in Singapore to handle everything—from housework to parenting? Local asks

SINGAPORE: After noticing that many of her friends and...

Business

Singapore Politics

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

© The Independent Singapore