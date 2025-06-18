WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday (June 18), announcing that its new Members of Parliament have been co-opted into the party’s top decision-making body.

The WP also said that its Youth Wing will now be led by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Eileen Chong, who is taking over the role from Sengkang MP Jamus Lim.

The last time Singapore’s largest opposition party issued a statement regarding its CEC was in July, when Fadli Fawzi, now an MP for Aljunied, had been co-opted as an additional member. It also announced at that point that Assoc Prof Lim was the party’s Youth Wing President.

New WP CEC members

The new CEC members and their roles are as follows:

Sengkang MP Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik, Deputy Organising Secretary

NCMP Andre Low, Deputy Head, Media Team

NCMP Eileen Chong, Youth Wing President

Aljunied MP Kenneth Tiong, Deputy Treasurer

“We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr Jamus Lim for his contributions to the development of our Youth Wing, who will be handing over the leadership of the Youth Wing to Ms Eileen Chong,” the party said.

It added that there are no other changes to the roles of the other CEC members, who had been elected at the WP’s Cadre Members’ Conference on June 30, 2024.

“The Workers’ Party is confident that our new CEC members will play a vital role, as we continue to serve Singaporeans and [work] for Singapore,” it added.

About Eileen Chong

The party’s new Youth Wing head caused quite a stir when speculation began to spread that the WP would field her as a candidate in this year’s General Election.

Ms Chong, 33, joined the WP in the latter part of 2024, participating in house visits in Bedok Reservoir and Kovan. She had been a volunteer caseworker at Meet-the-People Sessions in Aljunied with Aljunied MP Gerald Giam. She works in the social impact sector at the Asia Philanthropy Circle.

Her years at the MFA include a stint at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing from 2020 to 2023. While with the ministry, she covered Singapore’s bilateral ties with China, Thailand, the Philippines, and Laos.

On May 19, the WP announced that Ms Chong and Mr Low had been appointed as NCMPs for the 15th Parliament of Singapore.

“The Elections Department has also declared that in accordance with Section 52 of the Parliamentary Elections Act 1954, Mr Low and Ms Chong have been elected as NCMPs,” said the WP at the time, adding that it “remains steadfast in our mission of working for Singapore, and all WP Members of Parliament (MPs) will carry forward the Workers’ Party’s longstanding mission to represent the interests of all Singaporeans, hold the Government to account, and advance reasoned, principled debate in Parliament.”

Ms Chong wrote in a social media post that she was “honoured to serve as NCMP” with Mr Low and thanked the WP team at Tampines, the party’s volunteers, and the residents “for making this possible.”

She also wrote that she would “serve with conviction and integrity, and work hard to earn your trust,” and she looks “forward to being your voice in Parliament while journeying alongside you to build a fairer, more compassionate and inclusive Singapore.” /TISG

