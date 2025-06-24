Tuesday, June 24, 2025
McDonald’s faces sales slump, consumer boycott, and mounting criticism

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

U.S.A.: McDonald’s has been absorbed in a chain of hurdles that have smeared its golden arches. Patrons resisted after the colossal fast-food chain noticeably increased its food prices during a time of spiralling inflation. The repercussion deepened when a brief E. coli epidemic hit several McDonald’s outlets in October, throwing consumer confidence off-balance even further. Notwithstanding the introduction of new offers and menu changes, McDonald’s saw its sales slide in several successive financial periods.

The descending trend persisted into 2025. In its first-quarter revenues statement, McDonald’s indicated a 3.6% year-over-year decrease in U.S. equivalent sales. Operating income also dropped to 3%, and buyer foot traffic weakened by 2.6%, according to Placer.ai as reported recently in an article published by The Street. CEO Chris Kempczinski ascribed the low performance to a combination of commodity price increases, geopolitical pressures, and diminishing consumer preferences, calling it a rough atmosphere for the fast-food business.

National boycott looms

Today, McDonald’s is confronted with a new challenge — a nationwide boycott planned by activist group The People’s Union USA. Slated to take place from June 24 to June 30, the boycott targets McDonald’s for what the group describes as manipulative business practices and ethical flaws.

In a buzz-worthy Instagram post, the group’s organiser, John Schwarz, charted five key criticisms. These include allegations that McDonald’s has lower tax payments than many of its frontline employees, engages in price squeezing even with high earnings, and has an extensive record of anti-union behaviour. Schwarz also complained about the company’s international supply chain practices, alluding to environmental ruin and run-down labour settings.

Boycott movement gaining momentum

The People’s Union USA has been stepping up its efforts to challenge corporate control via systematised economic embargoes. Since February, it has aimed at household names such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, and General Mills — and McDonald’s is just the most recent addition to its growing list. The group asserts that its objective is to “expose corruption and exploitation”.

With the looming boycott week, McDonald’s will be confronted with more than just another sales plummet. It could have repercussions for its public image, labour practices, and customer relationships.

