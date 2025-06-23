Is it now normal for helpers in Singapore to handle everything—from housework to parenting? Local asks

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After noticing that many of her friends and siblings had become overly dependent on their domestic helpers, a Singaporean woman took to social media to ask: “Is it alright to let your helper handle everything from children to house chores, etc?”

She posted the question on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Friday (June 20), explaining that based on what she had seen among her friends and family, some helpers were being made to do far more than just housework.

“Their helper is doing every single thing for their family, from house chores to feeding, changing and bathing their babies. Always see them going out and going on vacations, clubbing, etc., while their helpers are taking care of their children and homes. Even when they’re out for a family outing, their helpers are always around,” she said.

On top of all that, she pointed out the pay didn’t match the workload. A lot of these helpers were earning somewhere between $500 to $700 a month, which she felt was way too little considering everything they were expected to do on a daily basis.

At the end of her post, she wrote, “Is this considered normal in Singapore, or is it a little bit too much? I feel like, especially with infants and younger kids, parents should be around their children more.”

“Why have kids if you aren’t willing to be a parent?”

Opinions in the comments section were mixed. Some netizens felt that it’s totally “all right” and pretty “normal” in Singapore for helpers to take on both household chores and childcare duties.

For them, it wasn’t so much about parents shirking their responsibilities, but more about having some extra support to cope with the demands of daily life.

One netizen said, “Every household has its own dynamics. As long as the helper has sufficient rest, don’t think it’s any of our business. Anyway, it’s a free market. If the helper feels overworked and nothing changes after voicing out, they can always ask for a transfer.”

Another wrote, “Singaporeans work very long hours so that they can afford the domestic helpers, and less or no time on household chores.”

A third remarked, “It’s definitely alright to, but not the most ideal arrangement.”

However, a few others disagreed with this view, arguing that parents should not delegate all their responsibilities to the helper.

One netizen commented, “It’s unreasonable (and honestly really exploitative) to expect someone to cook, clean, manage the household, and take care of all the kids’ needs at $500-700 a month. If I became a stay-at-home mum and all of these responsibilities fell on me, I’d probably go mad.”

“Also, there’s a certain level of judgment directed at parents who choose not to be hands-on. The helper is supposed to help you, not replace you. Why have kids if you aren’t willing to be a parent?”

MOM: Domestic helpers must receive proper rest and fair treatment

Employers may assign their domestic helpers to carry out both household chores and childcare duties; however, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) mandates that helpers must be given proper rest, fair treatment, and appropriate compensation.

According to their guidelines, helpers are entitled to “one rest day” per week and must be provided with “adequate shelter, basic amenities, sufficient ventilation, safety, modesty, privacy, and adequate food.”

