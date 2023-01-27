Shopper finds rusty metallic weights in pomfret fish from Punggol Sheng Siong Supermarket

SINGAPORE — A shopper was surprised to see multiple pieces of metal inside a pomfret she purchased from a Sheng Siong outlet at Edgefield Plains, Punggol. Her husband, Mr Xie, told the Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that his wife planned to serve steamed pomfret but made a shocking discovery as she prepared the fish.

Seven metallic weights fell from the fish’s stomach after it was opened up. According to reports, the weights are lead items used for fishing. It is unclear how long they were inside the pomfret, although the metal was already rusty.

Despite what happened, Mr Xie said they don’t blame the supermarket as the lead items weighed only about 100g. “Sheng Siong Supermarket will not lie to me for this money,” he noted. However, he urged the supermarket to be more careful when inspecting products. He also reminded the public to be extra attentive when cleaning and preparing fish.

Sheng Siong has since confirmed that the weights were not placed by the supermarket. The spokesperson said they would notify the supplier of the incident and cease ordering from them if similar incidents follow.

Meanwhile, the family thoroughly washed the fish’s stomach and included it in the menu. Mr Xie said their guests ate the fish for dinner and didn’t suffer from any symptoms of food poisoning. /TISG

