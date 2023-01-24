“These are lead weights” — S’poreans on polluted oceans, fishmongers cheating to make fish heavier, and if fish still safe for consumption

SINGAPORE — An online user shared a photo on Saturday (Jan 21) in a Singapore news forum of what had allegedly been found inside a fresh fish from the market. “Mum found these in the fish stomach,” the post read.

Later on, in the comments, the netizen shared further explanations. “So mum bought this pomfret in Chinatown and (is) preparing it for CNY lunch tomorrow,” the comment read. “(She) was clearing the fish stomach and these dropped out. They are metallic and pretty heavy. My first guess is they are weights from fishing nets. Wondering if the fish (are) still safe for consumption?”

Many Singaporeans were quick to draw a common conclusion. “These are lead weights,” said one. “Fishermen (or fishmongers) cheat by stuffing their fish with these to make the fish heavier.”

Others expressed their exasperation over such incidents. “Name and shame the fishmonger stalls, please! I’ve had my share of awful sellers dealing in bad faith, overcharging for poor-quality goods,” said another. “I know that not everyone is like that, but it really tests your faith in people.”

Others strongly advised against consuming the fish, citing the health hazards of consuming lead. The netizen was also encouraged to report the incident to the authorities.

A few people, though, offered a different explanation. “Our oceans and waterways are full of garbage. Fish can eat various things and if eaten never come out. I would not be so quick to jump to the conclusion of being a scam,” said one.

