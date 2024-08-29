A glimpse of Shin Ye Eun’s part in the upcoming drama “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” on tvN has been shown, as reported by Soompi!

Inspired by a popular webtoon, the series is helmed by Jung Ji In, the director behind “The Red Sleeve.” Set in the 1950s, right after the Korean War, the drama revolves around Jeong Nyeon (Kim Tae Ri), a young vocal talent aspiring to become a renowned traditional theatre performer.

The story captures her journey through fierce competition, collaboration, and self-discovery amidst the post-war challenges of poverty and budding romance.

Ice Princess

Shin Ye Eun portrays Heo Yeong Seo, a distinguished member of the Maeran Gukguek-dan. Renowned for her singing, dancing, and acting prowess, she comes from a privileged background.

To break free from the legacy of her renowned soprano mother and sister, Yeong Seo abandoned classical singing to delve into traditional Korean vocal music. After tireless efforts, she rose to the top of her class, earning a reputation as a formidable and aloof “ice princess.”

In the newly released stills, Heo Yeong Seo is seen intensely practising traditional Korean vocal techniques and wooden sword skills, dressed in training attire. Her confident demeanour and strong abilities exude a charismatic presence, making it easy to forget that she is still a trainee.

Heo Yeong Seo’s storyline involves a friendly rivalry with Yoon Jeong Nyeon, a naturally gifted vocal talent who moves from Mokpo to Seoul to pursue a career in traditional Korean opera.

Anticipation builds as viewers await Shin Ye Eun’s portrayal of a diligent genius challenged by Kim Tae Ri’s character’s innate talent.

Unrivalled by others

Director Jung Ji In shared, “Yeong Seo is a standout in the Maeran Gukguek-dan, unrivalled by others, but she transforms encountering Jeong Nyeon.” The director explained that Shin Ye Eun was asked to use a refined Seoul accent to contrast Jeong Nyeon’s Jeolla province dialect.

The premiere of “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” is scheduled for Oct 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.