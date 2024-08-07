;
Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s new romantic drama “Dear Hyeri” confirmed its premiere date

August 7, 2024
“Dear Hyeri,” an upcoming romance drama featuring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook, has announced its premiere date.

“Dear Hyeri” is a healing romance drama centred on Joo Eun Ho (played by Shin Hye Sun), an anchor who develops dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing and she breaks up with her long-term boyfriend, Hyun Oh (played by Lee Jin Wook).

The drama is written by Han Ga Ram, known for her acclaimed work in “I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice.”

Two characters

Shin Hye Sun will portray two characters: Joo Eun Ho, a news anchor striving for happiness, and Joo Hye Ri, a joyful scholarship student.

With notable performances in films like “Following” and dramas such as “Welcome to Samdalri” and “See You in My 19th Life,” Shin Hye Sun has showcased her ability to play diverse roles.

Her new roles in “Dear Hyeri” are already garnering attention, raising anticipation for her stellar acting.

Lee Jin Wook will take on the role of Jung Hyun Oh, an elite news anchor who reconnects romantically with his ex-girlfriend Joo Eun Ho, navigating both sweet and intense moments.

The actor is famous for his versatility in series such as “Sweet Home,” “Doona!,” “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,” and “Voice” Seasons 2 and 3; Lee Jin Wook’s return to romance is highly anticipated.

Strong performances

Kang Hoon will play Kang Ju Yeon, a model student and novice news anchor new to love. Kang Ju Yeon, a pure-hearted individual, has remained single through his all-boys schooling and military academy.

Rising star Kang Hoon, known for his roles in “A Time Called You,” “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse,” and “Little Women,” continues to attract attention with his strong performances.

Jo Hye Joo will portray Baek Hye Yeon, a modern news anchor with an unspoken love for Kang Ju Yeon for three years. Despite her pure heart and lack of jealousy, she struggles with loneliness.

Jo Hye Joo, known for her charm in “My Demon,” “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse,” and “Reborn Rich,” is expected to add excitement to the drama. “Dear Hyeri” is set to premiere on Sept 23 and will air every Monday and Tuesday.

