Shanti Pereira wins gold for Singapore at Australia Open’s 100m race with a new national record

SINGAPORE: Sprinter Shanti Pereira broke a new national record of 11.37 seconds during the women’s 100m finals at the Australian Open Track and Field Championships in Brisbane today (Apr 1), as she won gold for Singapore.

Her new time was 0.01 seconds faster than the previous national record that she had set during the heats on Friday. Prior to the finals, Pereira had recorded a time of 11.58s in the semi-finals earlier that day, showcasing her exceptional form and determination.

Pereira was followed by Australians Torrie Lewis (11.38s) and Bree Masters (11.41s) who took second and third place, respectively.

The national athlete’s latest achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. In addition to setting a new national record of 23.16 seconds in the 200m at the Brisbane Track Classic, she also won gold and silver medals in the 200m and 100m events, respectively, at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.

Pereira, who has been training full-time since January, has her sights set on further achievements and will be competing at the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, World Athletics Championships, and the Asian Games.

Her success has made her a role model for aspiring athletes in Singapore and beyond, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in sports. /TISG

