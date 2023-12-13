Business

SGX records strong performance in November

ByMary Alavanza

December 13, 2023
SGX

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) recorded a strong performance in November, setting records in commodity derivatives and foreign exchange (FX) futures trading. Investors shifted focus to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as they anticipated a possible rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, The Edge Singapore reports.

In its monthly market statistics report, SGX revealed an 8% month-on-month increase in total derivatives trading volume, reaching 22.4 million contracts. The FX sector experienced a notable surge, with FX futures traded volume up by 25% m-o-m, surpassing 4 million contracts.

The SGX USD/CNH Futures, a key international Renminbi (RMB) futures contract, observed a remarkable 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) volume increase, totalling 2.7 million contracts. This surge is attributed to the RMB’s appreciation and exporters executing FX conversions towards the end of the year. Additionally, SGX INR/USD Futures, among the top 10 traded listed FX futures globally, recorded a 13% m-o-m growth, reaching 1.1 million contracts.

The month also witnessed SGX FX achieving a new daily volume record of S$215 billion (US$160 billion) on Nov 30, showcasing strong market participation.

See also  Singapore shares kicked off on Thursday—STI up by 0.5%

Commodity derivatives took centre stage in November, experiencing a 48% year-on-year surge to 5.4 million contracts, marking a new record high. SGX Commodities’ iron ore derivatives suite recorded its second-highest monthly volume, driven by increased risk management amid rising iron ore prices due to China’s robust demand.

Volatility in vessel freight rates led to a record day and month for SGX Commodities’ FFA derivatives, with an 89% YoY jump to 294,074 contracts. The SGX SICOM rubber futures, a benchmark for natural rubber prices, saw a 34% YoY increase to 295,561 contracts, setting a new record.

In equities, a record net inflow into Taiwanese equities led to a 63% monthly increase in SGX FTSE Taiwan Index Futures open interest, reaching US$8.1 billion. SGX FTSE China A50 Index futures increased by 4% to 7.3 million contracts, driven by higher demand for hedging Chinese equities.

Shifting rate expectations, a weaker US dollar, and geopolitical tensions influenced securities market turnover value, which rose by 1% m-o-m to S$20 billion. The SPDR® Gold Shares ETF emerged as the most heavily traded ETF, reflecting investor interest in safe-haven assets.

See also  Singapore stocks fell on Friday—STI slipped by 0.1%

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) experienced increased activity, reaching their most active daily turnover since March, with all S-REITs and property trusts trading positively in November. Retail activity also surged, with a 28% m-o-m increase in activity across Daily Leverage Certificates (DLCs) and structured warrants.

SGX Securities expanded its product offerings by listing CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF, the third China A-Share ETF on SGX. In addition, the SGX Fixed Income reported S$27.3 billion from 57 new bond listings in November.

Shares in SGX closed at S$9.55 on Dec 12. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Wavemaker Partners clinches third ‘VC Deal of the Year’ at 2024 SVCA Awards for leading US$80 million funding round for Lhoopa

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Silver Tsunami: Southeast Asia’s workforce revolution and how ageing employees are reshaping business landscapes

September 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Shein Singapore lays off over 20 employees amid restructuring and doubts about London IPO plans

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.