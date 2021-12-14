Home News Featured News SGH asks public not speculate about nurse's death, but online concern over...

SGH asks public not speculate about nurse’s death, but online concern over healthcare workers’ wellbeing continues

Photo: IG screengrab/ @sgnightingales

“Out of respect for the family and our staff, we seek public understanding to not speculate about the incident.” — Ng Gaik Nai, Chief Nurse, SGH

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — In the wake of a Malaysian nurse’s recent death, Singapore General Hospital, where Ms Karunyah Paskaran had worked, issued a statement asking the public to not speculate about her demise. 

Ms Paskaran was identified as the nurse who died by suicide, as was recounted in an earlier report. 

A Ms Ng Gaik Nai, Chief Nurse at SGH, posted the following on the hospital’s Facebook page on Dec 10:

“We are aware of messages and posts on social media on the passing of one of our colleagues. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a well-loved colleague and dear friend to many in SGH. Our heartfelt condolences goes to her family. We have reached out to them to offer our assistance during this difficult time of immense grief. We are also supporting our colleagues as they mourn the loss. Out of respect for the family and our staff, we seek public understanding to not speculate about the incident.”

The nurse’s death was first bought to light in an anonymous Instagram post from the @sgnightingales’ account on Dec 5. The account is a platform “created to allow nurses to share their struggles.”

🔊 When will ANYONE listen to us, when we say mental health is everything? 🔊 I am speechless that one of our Malaysian nightingales have left us from battling her own struggles. This incident is indeed a bloody wake up call for everyone in the healthcare sector,” the poster wrote.

The post showed screenshots from a nurse writing about a colleague who had “just become a victim of suicide”.

On Dec 9, @sgnightingales shared an obituary for Ms Paskaran, who had worked in the urology ward at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

“We really need to take the cries of nurses seriously. This is the time for MOH to step up and improve working conditions and mental health for nurses. We cannot allow this to simply go on,” wrote WakeUp Singapore, which shared has shared posts from @sgnightingales.

In response to SGH’s post, netizens have continued to voice concerns over the wellbeing of healthcare workers.

/TISG 

Read also: Tributes pour in for nurse who committed suicide, colleagues hope to raise awareness of their plight

Tributes pour in for nurse who committed suicide, colleagues hope to raise awareness of their plight

