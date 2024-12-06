;
Business & Economy

SGD among top currencies in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday transactions

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Dollar (SGD) emerged as a key player in global e-commerce, during the recent Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping period, ranking 7th among the top 10 currencies processed by payment platform Stripe.

The event saw Stripe handle a staggering 465 million transactions, amounting to a total payment volume of over $41.58 billion (US$31 billion).

The SGD’s inclusion in the top 10 highlights its growing prominence in international e-commerce. Leading the list of most-used currencies were the US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, and Canadian Dollar, occupying the top five spots. Among other Asian currencies, the Japanese Yen and the Hong Kong Dollar also featured, ranking 6th and 8th, respectively.

Stripe reported a 4.3% increase in average spending per digital wallet compared to 2023, reflecting continued growth in global online shopping trends. The platform identified Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, London, and San Francisco as the top-performing cities for sales during the sales period.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business & Economy

Malaysia and Singapore postpone special economic zone deal to January as Singapore Prime Minister Wong contracts Covid-19

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Global economies urged to embrace digital future for sustainable growth, report reveals

December 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

U.S. rate cuts set to boost Singapore’s office, logistics, and retail markets—Colliers

December 4, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

DBS hires more Russian-speaking bankers amid possible sanctions

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business & Economy

SGD among top currencies in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday transactions

December 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Two new Gentoo chicks and rescued Rockhopper penguin join thriving Bird Paradise penguin colony

December 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Oxford University study ranks Singapore’s civil service as the best in the world

December 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.