SINGAPORE: The Singapore Dollar (SGD) emerged as a key player in global e-commerce, during the recent Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping period, ranking 7th among the top 10 currencies processed by payment platform Stripe.

The event saw Stripe handle a staggering 465 million transactions, amounting to a total payment volume of over $41.58 billion (US$31 billion).

The SGD’s inclusion in the top 10 highlights its growing prominence in international e-commerce. Leading the list of most-used currencies were the US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, and Canadian Dollar, occupying the top five spots. Among other Asian currencies, the Japanese Yen and the Hong Kong Dollar also featured, ranking 6th and 8th, respectively.

Stripe reported a 4.3% increase in average spending per digital wallet compared to 2023, reflecting continued growth in global online shopping trends. The platform identified Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, London, and San Francisco as the top-performing cities for sales during the sales period.

Featured image by DepositPhotos