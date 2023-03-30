SG TikToker captures last days of Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE: As the last days of Golden Mile Complex are winding down to a close, one local TikTok user has made a video to document what may seem to some as an end of an era.

“This is how Golden Mile Complex looks like now,” wrote TikTok user @Bibipew in a Mar 29 (Thursday) post. He then proceeded to show footage of notices from different stores that indicated where they were moving to, desolate hallways and empty rooms, and “Closing Down Sale” signs, all set to dramatic music.

“Most of the shops here are either vacant or moving out soon,” wrote the TikTok user,” around 70 per cent of the shops are closed.”

“Even the avocado look(s) sad,” joked @Bibipew.

Tenants of Singapore’s own “Little Thailand” have until the last day of April to vacate the premises, as the building will be handed over by May 1 of this year.

In August of last year, it was announced by Edmund Tie & Company that an order for the en bloc sale of Golden Mile Complex had been has been obtained from the Strata Titles Board.

Edmund Tie & Company is the real estate consultancy that managed the sale.

Earlier this month, a farewell party was held at the complex.

Some years ago, the Golden Mile Complex became, unfortunately, quite famously known as a “vertical slum” thanks to Nominated MP Ivan Png.

The Singaporean economist and academic called the Golden Mile Shopping Centre a “vertical slum and a national disgrace” during the 2006 budget debate, something that it never quite recovered from.

The complex was known to house a thriving Thai nightclub scene, complete with karaokes, discos, and drunken fights. There was also a big Vietnamese and Thai grocery store, for homesick expat chefs, or those who were simply looking to improve their South East Asian culinary skills.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg