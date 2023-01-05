SG construction company fined $170K for safety lapses leading to worker’s traumatic brain injury, netizens say ‘$170K is peanuts’

SINGAPORE — A construction worker slipped and fell in a worksite accident in 2019, causing him to suffer a traumatic brain injury.

The company he worked for, EC Builders, has been slapped with S$170,000 due to safety lapses that led to the accident, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Jan 4). Netizens reacting to the news, however, believed that the fine was not enough and that the consequences on the employer should be heavier.

Mr Ali Mohammad Sohag had been tasked to inspect and tighten lifelines at a worksite when the accident occurred, CNA reported. To do this, he walked on top of steel bars that had been placed on a structure, MOM said.

”He was not anchored to a lifeline, and subsequently slipped and fell from a height of 12m. He was conveyed to Changi General Hospital and diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.”

The investigations carried out after the incident showed that the company failed to make sure that the worker received sufficient instruction and training for installing lifelines.

EC Builders did not also properly consider the dangers related to not putting up such lifelines, as well as failed to supervise Mr Ali properly in tightening the lifelines.

MOM added, ”Employers must ensure that safe work measures are in place to mitigate risks, especially those that could result in fatalities or major injuries.

In the case of EC Builders Pte Ltd, there was a lack of basic safety precautions and respect for safety standards and requirements. As a result, a worker was seriously injured.”

Netizens commenting on the report appeared to believe that $170,000 is a mere drop in the bucket for the company.

Others seem to feel that the fine was not enough.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg