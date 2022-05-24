International Business & Economy SG bus driver & cleaner wages lowest compared to Nordic counterparts: Netizens...

SG bus driver & cleaner wages lowest compared to Nordic counterparts: Netizens reshare Tommy Koh’s 2012 ST article, comparing SG high tax rates & low salaries

"I rather salary high and tax high… If the system can be simple;you pay me high salary tax me high that would be easier for me..🤣😂" — Netizen

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

The GST tax hike from 7 to 9 per cent is set to be raised one percentage point each time on Jan 1, 2023, and Jan 1, 2024.

Resharing a 2012 article in the Straits Times by Tommy Koh, netizens point out that if one wants to talk about the tax rates, they should also look at salaries as well.

Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh wrote in a 2012 article ‘What Singapore can learn from Europe’ about how four Nordic nations do better in birth rates, equality, heritage, and the environment. In his piece, he wrote: “The average monthly wages of the cleaner and bus driver in the five countries are as follows:

Singapore Cleaner S$800
Bus driver S$1,800

Denmark Cleaner S$5,502
Bus driver S$6,193

Finland Cleaner S$2,085
Bus driver S$3,910

Norway 3 Cleaner S$5,470
Bus driver S$6,260

Sweden Cleaner S$3,667
Bus driver S$4,480″.

Though his statistics may not be entirely accurate today, they served as a talking point for netizens in a Facebook group SG Opposition, who commented on Singapore’s high tax rates and what they felt were very low salaries.

Their post on May 20 also came just before the May 23 announcement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) that Singapore’s core inflation had reached a 12-year high of 3.3 per cent. 

“The increase was driven by higher inflation for food, retail & other goods, as well as electricity & gas,” the statement said.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, is now the highest it’s been since January 2012, when it was at  3.5 per cent. /TISG

‘Might be worth postponing GST hike’ — Netizens respond to PM Lee’s warning of inflation becoming ‘a very serious problem’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a brief three minutes. She testified as a rebuttal witness on Depp’s behalf. Moss in her three minute video testimony dispelled rumours...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked nothing like the photo and...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much has the driver experienced. "This driver...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story may yet have its full-blown...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Anti-abortion communities seem to live in a world where people are saints — living in paradise where no poverty, war & pestilence...

Abortion is not something nice. It should never be a substitute for proper contraception. A condom and contraception pills can ensure that unwanted pregnancies...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore