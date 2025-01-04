CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Property

SG billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s company to sell premium condos in next 2 weeks as housing market shows signs of recovery

ByMary Alavanza

January 4, 2025

SINGAPORE: In the next two weeks, a company controlled by Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng will begin selling units in a premium residential condominium project in central Singapore as the housing market shows signs of recovery.

According to Forbes, City Developments, Singapore’s second-largest property developer, will begin booking sales for its new 777-unit condo project, The Orie, on Jan 18.

On Thursday, Jan 2, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority revealed a 2.3 per cent increase in Singapore’s private residential property prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024).

Located in the sought-after Toa Payoh estate, The Orie’s one-bedroom units, around 48 square metres, will be priced from S$1.28 million, while five-bedroom units can go up to S$3.48 million.

In a statement, Sherman Kwek, the CEO of City Developments, said homebuyers of the development will benefit from its “central location and excellent connectivity.”

The project is a joint venture between City Developments, Frasers Property, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, and Japan’s Sekisui House.

See also  Kwek Leng Beng's love affair with hotels, including Trump's Plaza

According to VnExpress International, it will be built across two towers in the first private residential project in Toa Payoh since 2016. City Developments also owns rental properties in the UK, Japan, Australia, and the US.

Executive chairman Mr Kwek Leng Beng has a net worth of US$11.5 billion (S$15.76 billion), shared with his family, ranking him fourth on Forbes’ list of Singapore’s 50 Richest, published in September 2024. /TISG

Read also: Kwek Leng Beng’s love affair with hotels, including Trump’s Plaza

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore private residential property prices up 2.3% in Q4 2024, annual growth lower than in 2023

January 2, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

GCB prices expected to stabilize this year

January 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Over 100 Singaporean buyers in legal dispute over Johor Bahru properties

December 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

SG billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s company to sell premium condos in next 2 weeks as housing market shows signs of recovery

January 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Get S$6 return voucher for every S$60 CDC supermarket voucher spent at FairPrice until Jan 12

January 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Technology

SenseTime slashes Singapore office space and scales back ambitions as it struggles to keep pace in the post-ChatGPT era

January 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

Love Scout: New SBS workplace romance drama attracts an encouraging 5.2% audience rating

January 4, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.