SINGAPORE: In a triumphant celebration of Singapore’s National Day, Jetstar Asia soared to new heights, capturing the hearts of online audiences with a music video that pays homage to the nation’s 20th anniversary.

The video, titled “Soar for Singapore,” became an instant hit, showcasing the airline’s creative flair and deep understanding of Singaporean culture.

Hit video from Jetstar

Infused with Singlish and quintessential Singaporean traits, the video has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 47,000 views on Instagram alone.

The video’s creator, Mr Scott Van Der Ven, takes centre stage, donning the persona of a Singaporean “auntie” and embodying the relentless pursuit of bargains and the competitive “kiasu” spirit that many locals can relate to.

Mr Van Der Ven, a full-time content creator known for his comedic skits, has expressed his honour at representing Jetstar Asia’s campaign during Singapore’s 59th year of independence.

The 32-year-old, born to a Dutch father and a Chinese mother, believes Singlish is a unifying language that resonates with Singapore’s racial diversity.

The song’s chorus, “We always want cheaper,” playfully teases the Singaporean penchant for bargain hunting, while phrases like “ya ya papaya” and “alamak” add a layer of authenticity to the lyrics.

Mr Van Der Ven’s portrayal of various characters and his storytelling within the music video have won praise for their humour and creativity.

The overwhelmingly positive response has taken Mr. Van Der Ven by surprise, with many viewers calling for him to be considered for next year’s National Day Parade theme song.

The tune’s catchy melody and clever lyrics have convinced some viewers to book their next flight with Jetstar Asia, with comments like “this ad has single-handedly convinced me to only fly Jetstar from now on” and “book the next flight with Jetstar.”

A labour of love

Jetstar Asia has expressed delight at the video’s reception, stating that the project was a labour of love and that the airline is grateful for the public’s support and enthusiasm.

The video’s success is a testament to the airline’s commitment to celebrating Singapore’s diverse and vibrant culture, and it has certainly put a fun twist on the annual National Day celebrations.

As the video continues to garner attention, it’s clear that Jetstar Asia’s “Soar for Singapore” has captured the essence of Singaporean identity and taken flight as a symbol of national pride and unity.