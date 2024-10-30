Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, SEVENTEEN is set to take the stage at Mexico’s 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in April.

This announcement follows their recent comeback with their 12th mini album, SPILL THE FEELS, featuring the title track “Love, Money, Fame” in collaboration with DJ Khaled, which debuted on Oct 14.

The group has been breaking records with their new release and kicked off their RIGHT HERE world tour in early Oct, beginning with performances at Gapyong Stadium on Oct 12 and 13, which were also live-streamed for fans worldwide.

Photo: Wikipedia/SEVENTEEN

On Oct 29, SEVENTEEN confirmed their participation at Tecate Pa’l Norte, where they’ll perform on the first day of the three-day festival, which runs from April 4 to April 6, 2025.

They’ll join a lineup with global stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, and The Chainsmokers.

High-energy performances

Currently, SEVENTEEN is missing Jeonghan, who enlisted for mandatory military service in early Oct, and Jun, who could not join album promotions due to prior commitments.

Despite these absences, SEVENTEEN continues to deliver high-energy performances, having recently electrified the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 with hits such as “Super,” “Cheers,” and fan-favourites like “Very Nice.”

SEVENTEEN is celebrated for their impressive stage presence, intricate choreography, and self-produced music.

Comprised of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the group is divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units.

Since their 2015 debut, SEVENTEEN has gained a dedicated international fanbase and numerous awards, with memorable hits like “Super,” “God of Music,” and “Very Nice.”

Catchy music

Pledis Entertainment founded the well-known South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, frequently abbreviated as SVT.

Known for their synchronized performances, catchy music, and strong bond, they have gained significant domestic and international popularity.

ByLydia Koh

