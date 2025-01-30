KOREA: MBC’s upcoming Fri-Sat drama Undercover High School has released a striking set of character posters featuring Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok, as reported by Allkpop.

Set to premiere on Feb 21 at 9:50 PM KST, the drama follows a special agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down a stolen national treasure.

Hidden agenda

Seo Kang Jun’s poster introduces him as Jung Hae Sung, a transfer student whose youthful appearance masks his sharp and determined gaze, hinting at a hidden agenda.

Jin Ki Joo appears as Oh Soo Ah, a warm and kind homeroom teacher, smiling in the school library. Meanwhile, Kim Shin Rok plays Seo Myung Joo, a mysterious observer who watches over everything.

‘Undercover High School’, which also stars Yoon Ga Yi and Kim Min Ju, will soon air on MBC.

Star-studded cast

Seo Kang Jun is a famous South Korean actor and singer whose real name is Lee Seung Hwan. He was born in Gunpo, South Korea, on Oct 12, 1993. He is a former member of the group 5urprise.

Seo Kang Jun’s previous works include Cheese in the Trap, Are You Human?, Watcher, When the Weather Is Fine, Grid, as well as The Beauty Inside and A Year-End Medley.

The actor performed military service from November 2021 to May 2023.

Jin Ki Joo is a South Korean actress known for her roles in various dramas and films.

Dramas she has starred in include Come and Hug Me , The Secret Life of My Secretary , Homemade Love Story , From Now On, Showtime! , My Perfect Stranger. She has acted in the movies Little Forest and Midnight.

Kim Shin Rok is a South Korean actress who has gained recognition for her supporting roles in various television series. She won the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Supporting Actress in TV for her role in Hellbound.