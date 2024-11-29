SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Nov 28), Sentosa announced its plans for a festive island-wide celebration, “Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World.” Running from Dec 9, 2024, to Feb 16, 2025, the event will transform the island with interactive installations and activities across three areas: Resorts World Sentosa, Sentosa Sensoryscape, and Palawan Beach. During this time, DBS and POSB debit and credit cardholders can enjoy about 50 exclusive deals across 40 partners on the island.

Exclusive offers for cardholders include deals at popular attractions, hotels, and dining spots such as S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Syun restaurant, SkyHelix Sentosa, W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, and +Twelve.

Here are the deals available for DBS and POSB cardholders:

This two-month event marks the first major collaboration under the Sentosa Precinct Partnership, launched in May 2024 among Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), DBS Bank (DBS), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The partnership aims to drive tourism growth and strengthen Sentosa’s status as a leading resort and lifestyle destination in Asia.

A Big, Big World at Resorts World Sentosa

The “A Big, Big World of Excitement” zone at Resorts World Sentosa will feature four themed areas inspired by England, France, Germany, and Japan. Each zone will showcase large installations, including an 8.5-metre hot air balloon in the France zone and a 7.8-metre cuckoo clock in the Germany zone.

Visitors can also enjoy light displays, projections like the Eiffel Tower on a 10-metre LED pyramid, and snowfall effects, creating a winter wonderland in Singapore.

There will also be exclusive shopping opportunities, with items reflecting the culture of each country. For example, visitors can buy festive treats and traditional crafts from brands like Wacky Scones, WildSen, and Imperial Doggo. DBS and POSB cardholders can get a 10% discount at selected retailers.

Visitors can also win prizes from carnival games such as balloon popping and claw machines, with Christmas carollers from a cappella groups The A Cappella Society, Vox Camerata, and The Outside Edition adding to the festive mood.

The festive carnival will run from Dec 9, 2024 to Jan 2, 2025, with new events for Chinese New Year from Jan 19, 2025 to Feb 16, 2025.

To give back this holiday season, visitors can also purchase handmade gifts at the SG Enable booth, with all proceeds supporting artists with disabilities.

A Big, Big World at Sentosa Sensoryscape

The Sentosa Sensoryscape, which connects RWS to Palawan Beach, has features like the Cloud Swing Dreams, giant fluffy swings, to create a whimsical atmosphere. After dark, ImagiNite will bring the area to life with light projections and augmented reality.

Street performances will also take place throughout the festive period, including K-pop dance contests and busking performances. From Dec 22 to 25, there will also be performances by Bellingham and Stephen Francis & Friends, among others.

A Big, Big World at Palawan Beach

At Palawan Beach, the Flight of Wishes event invites visitors to take part in a kite-making workshop. Afterwards, they can fly their kites in a large open space, creating a colourful display in the sky. For those eager to jump straight into the fun, ready-made kites will also be available for purchase. The Singapore Kite Association will also showcase large kites soaring through the sky.

At night, “The Floating Marvels” will feature 12 sea creature inflatables, some as large as 15 metres, such as jellyfish, manta rays, and whales, illuminating the sky. This audiovisual experience is curated by Myles Ziebart, known for his work on the Singapore River Festival and Singapore Night Festival.

For more information on the “Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World” celebrations and deals, click here. /TISG