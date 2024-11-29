SINGAPORE: “In a Dilemma: First Job as a Fresh Grad.” This was the title of a post a 26-year-old shared in a forum on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Being fresh out of university, the soon-to-be new member of the workforce turned to Singaporeans with more work experience for advice on a job-choosing dilemma. “I’ve just received two job offers on the same day,” he shared. “The compensation difference between them is about $200, but the roles and growth prospects are quite different.”

He then gave readers a breakdown of the details of each job offer. “Here’s the breakdown:

Company A – Account Executive Role (PR Agency)

Compensation: $3xxx

$3xxx Benefits: 15 days AL, 2 days WFH

15 days AL, 2 days WFH Work Environment: Agency life – likely overtime without compensation.

Agency life – likely overtime without compensation. Job Scope: Wider variety of responsibilities with opportunities for growth.

Wider variety of responsibilities with opportunities for growth. Other Info: I interned briefly at an agency before but didn’t get much experience. I originally wanted this role to test the waters and see if I enjoy the industry.

Company B – Media Analyst Role (Corporate)

Compensation: $3xxx

$3xxx Benefits: 22 days AL, time off in lieu of occasional weekend work, fully remote for now (future office setup: 1 day in office, rest WFH).

22 days AL, time off in lieu of occasional weekend work, fully remote for now (future office setup: 1 day in office, rest WFH). Job Scope: Very niche responsibilities, but the work-life balance and benefits are amazing.

Very niche responsibilities, but the work-life balance and benefits are amazing. Other Info: I’m concerned about the lack of career development and whether this role would limit me if I want to transition back into PR/Comms/Marketing in the future.

“I was initially leaning towards Company A because I wanted to explore the agency world and gain broader skills. However, with Company B’s offer, I’m reconsidering because of the benefits and flexibility.” The young fresh grad also shared, “At 26, I feel like I don’t have a lot of time to ‘test the waters’ anymore, and I’m worried about making the wrong choice.”

Many responded to the post, sharing which option they would go for and why. However, others went the extra mile and shared some life insights with the writer.

“You’re 26. You can still test the waters,” said one. “I made a career switch when I was 28 so that’s up to you.”

“The truth is, you can be very into a job initially but after spending some time in it your perspective might change,” wrote a second. “And these days it’s actually super common to eventually change track from what you did as a first job. So I’d say, don’t worry too much about what job you choose eventually and just follow your heart!”