SINGAPORE: In a strategic move reflecting its changing fortunes, SenseTime Group, a leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer, is shrinking its presence in Singapore, signalling a retreat from its once-ambitious plans.

According to the latest report of the South China Morning Post, the company is downsizing from a prominent office in Frasers Tower, located in the heart of Singapore’s business district, to a more affordable and less central location.

The Chinese AI giant, which once occupied a sprawling 11,000 square-foot (1,022 square-meter) space, is relocating to a smaller office, signalling a shift in its trajectory as it grapples with intense competition in the AI landscape post-ChatGPT.

The decision is notable given the broader trend of Chinese tech firms, such as ByteDance, expanding their international footprint to counteract domestic economic challenges.

SenseTime’s downsizing also highlights the evolving dynamics of Singapore’s premium office market, which has traditionally been buoyed by the presence of wealthy Chinese companies.

However, as these firms face financial constraints and rising real estate availability, the demand for prime office space has softened.

While vacancies in the central business district dropped to 6.9% in the last quarter of 2024, they had surged to their highest in over two years just months earlier, according to Jones Lang LaSalle data.

The move away from the city’s iconic Frasers Tower is a stark contrast to SenseTime’s plans just a few years ago.

In 2021, the company expressed bold intentions to establish a local AI innovation hub and expand its team to 300 employees within three years. At the time, Singapore had emerged from COVID-19 restrictions faster than China, positioning it as a key base for global operations.

Now, SenseTime is refocusing its efforts on the rapidly evolving generative AI space, but it faces increasing competition from larger tech players and new, well-funded start-ups like Moonshot AI and Zhipu AI.

The company’s growth has slowed in recent years, especially after being blacklisted by the U.S. in 2019 over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, limiting its access to critical funding and advanced technology.

Despite these challenges, SenseTime remains a key player in China’s AI landscape, having become one of the first companies to win approval for generative AI services in 2023.

However, with mounting competition and shifting market dynamics, its ability to maintain its previous pace of growth will depend on its ability to adapt and innovate in an increasingly crowded and competitive sector.