SINGAPORE: SEEK, the company behind JobStreet and JobsDB, has appointed Vic Sithasanan and Nicholas Lam as Managing Director (MD) for JobStreet Singapore and Malaysia, respectively, to support its business growth and operations in the region.

Mr Sithasanan previously led SEEK’s Malaysian operations since 2021, while Mr Lam was formerly the Regional Head of Growth and Monetisation for Asia at SEEK.

During his three years as Managing Director in Malaysia, Mr Sithasanan nearly doubled JobStreet Malaysia’s revenue, strengthening its market leadership and establishing strong partnerships with leading employers across various sectors.

Before joining SEEK, he held senior roles in digital technology firms across Asia, where he successfully drove growth in both local and regional markets.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Sithasanan expressed his excitement about his new chapter in Singapore.

He said, “The opportunities in this market are immense with Singapore being one of the leading business and talent hubs not just in the region but in the world. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive our strategic vision forward while delivering value to talent and employers in the country.”

Mr Lam also brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new role as Jobstreet’s MD of Malaysia.

Since joining SEEK in 2018, he has been instrumental in shaping and executing the company’s commercial strategies and leading customer experience initiatives across six Asian markets.

Before joining SEEK, his previous roles included senior leadership positions in the media industry and consulting work in strategy and operations transformation across various sectors.

He said, “It’s an incredible privilege to step into this role and lead the charge in advancing our mission. Working alongside our talented team in Malaysia, I’m excited to engage directly with job seekers and employers to drive impactful changes in the job market.

Together, we will empower individuals to unlock their full potential, connect them with opportunities that transform their lives, and create a stronger, more dynamic workforce for the future.” /TISG

