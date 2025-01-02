SINGAPORE: On Jan 2, Singapore Post (SingPost) announced that it has appointed Neo Su Yin as its new group chief operating officer (COO). Ms Neo will be responsible for overseeing SingPost’s Singapore and international business units and property under the guidance of board chairman Simon Israel.

SingPost said the group’s COO position “is a pivotal role to translate transformation into tangible results, ensuring high quality execution, while fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement”.

She will also work with the Board in reviewing the group’s International Business Unit.

Ms Neo, 44, joined SingPost in April 2019 as vice president of customer experience and was appointed as the group’s Singapore CEO in November 2021, a role she held until May 2024.

During her time at SingPost, Ms Neo played a crucial role in the company’s transformation, contributing to improvements in areas such as last-mile delivery, digital transformation, and the optimisation of postal operations.

She then became managing director of dnata in Singapore, overseeing ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport. She is a graduate of the University of Nottingham and the US Naval War College.

SingPost’s board chairman, Mr Israel, said, “The Board is pleased to welcome Su Yin back to SingPost as our Group Chief Operating Officer. She has a proven track record and deep understanding of SingPost’s business and operations. Her appointment greatly strengthens our leadership’s focus on driving operational performance and excellence – a core foundation for sustainable growth.”

The group’s new COO, Ms Neo, added, “I am honoured to return to SingPost at this juncture, and appreciate the trust the Board has placed in me. In my previous tenure, I had the privilege of spearheading the transformation strategy for the Future of Post and driving improvements in key areas. I believe in SingPost’s transformative potential and I am committed to work with the leadership team to drive business excellence and foster a stronger culture of accountability as we move forward.”

The appointment follows the firing of three senior SingPost executives in late December 2024.

The fired executives include former group CEO Vincent Phang, group CFO Vincent Yik, and Li Yu, the group’s CEO of Singpost’s international business unit. SingPost dismissed the executives after an internal investigation into a whistle-blower’s report related to its non-regulated international e-commerce logistics business.

On Dec 29, SingPost also announced that Isaac Mah would be its new group Chief Finance Officer. /TISG

Read also: Former SingPost executive Li Yu to contest his employment termination as he claims the allegations are “without merit”