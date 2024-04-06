Celebrity

Sandra Dewi faces 5-year prison; husband arrested for corruption

ByLydia Koh

April 6, 2024

Multiple Indonesian media outlets have reported that Indonesian actress Sandra Dewi is under scrutiny for purported involvement in corruption and misappropriation of funds alongside her husband, Harvey Moeis.

The country’s anti-corruption agency has lodged a complaint with the authorities, alleging that Sandra may have received funds from questionable sources related to her husband’s business ventures.

Penchant for purchasing luxury items

Authorities are urged to investigate Sandra’s awareness of the origins of her husband’s finances, especially considering her penchant for purchasing luxury items, including branded goods and a private jet, as disclosed by a representative of the concerned agency.

If convicted, Sandra could face a prison sentence of up to five years or a substantial fine of RP1 billion (RM298,003).

Earlier, authorities seized Sandra’s private jet and a luxury Rolls Royce car for investigative purposes. Harvey had presented both of them to her as gifts on previous birthdays.

Harvey was apprehended

Harvey, Sandra’s husband, was apprehended by authorities on March 27 on charges of corruption and financial misconduct within his company.

See also  Brazil Charges Man Linked to Sembcorp Marine

Sandra Dewi, known as an Indonesian actress, businesswoman, and brand ambassador, is now embroiled in legal proceedings over allegations surrounding her husband’s business dealings.

Sandra Dewi was born on Aug 8, 1983, in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. She is best known for her acting roles in Indonesian films and television shows. She is married to Harvey Moeis, and they have two children.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Shinhwa’s Minwoo (M) and BTOB’s Hyunsik team up for duet collab

April 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Song Kang invites I-MATE to join intense journey in “I-LAND2: N/a” teasers

April 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

J-Hope’s ‘Hope On The Street Vol.1’ hits top 5 on Billboard 200; solo artist K-pop milestone

April 9, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

MAS and Mastercard team up to boost cybersecurity within financial services

April 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Malaysian tenant asks for help after Singaporean landlord refuses to return S$1800 rental deposit

April 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Health

National Skin Center warns that dermatitis and skin cancer cases are on the rise

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Helper flees Singapore after just 7 weeks of work by pretending to take out trash

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.